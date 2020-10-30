St. Martinville hopes to minimize mistakes vs. Kaplan

ST. MARTINVILLE — With a 24-13 win at Abbeville last Saturday, St. Martinville Senior High is 1-0 in District 6-3A with Kaplan coming to town today.
“Abbeville has improved a lot, but I don’t think the score was indicative of how the game went,” St. Martinville head coach Vincent DeRouen said.
“If you look at the stats, it should have been a blowout. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a bunch of times, also.”
The Tigers (3-1) have gotten it done this season with a combination of experience (15 returning starters) and an influx of young talent.
Last week, receiver Cullen Charles put the Tigers ahead to stay with a five-yard reception from quarterback Tanner Harrison with four minutes left in the contest.
“He had a real good game,” DeRouen said of Charles, a 6-0, 170-pound freshman. “He has football savvy and great confidence.”
Sophomore receiver Harvey Broussard added a touchdown and freshman running back Steven Blanco had a big day carrying the football.
“It’s both a gift and a curse to have these young players because they sometimes do freshman and sophomore-type things,” DeRouen said. “But then, when they do great things, you look at it as a blessing that you’ll have them for a while in the future.
“The little freshman running back (Blanco) played well. He may have finished with 130 yards rushing. It’s a good sight to see the young kids stepping up. He’s 5-foot-10, 200-pounds, a nice-looking kid with good speed.”
Harrison passed for two scores and ran for another.
“Tanner played well at times,” DeRouen said. “He threw some good balls that the receivers didn’t catch, and he threw some bad ones where they made plays. It’s kind of touch and go with him.”
Last year, Kaplan took a 26-15 win over the Tigers. The Pirates (1-2, 1-0) lost to undefeated foes Church Point and Notre Dame before beating Erath last week to open league play.
Kaplan’s Week 2 game vs. Vermilion Catholic was canceled due to Hurricane Delta.
“They play a ball-control offense and try to keep you off the field,” DeRouen said. “Last year, it worked to their advantage. They also had a successful onside kick.
“We might have had the ball twice in the second half. They’re a scrappy, well-coached team that will play hard. They’ve played against some real good teams. I don’t think their record is indicative of how good they are.”
The Pirates are paced by running backs Drake Lejeune (38-230, 1 TD) and Caden Campisi (47-167, 4 TDs).