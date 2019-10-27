ST. MARTINVILLE - Brian Wiltz Jr. scored three touchdowns as St. Martinville edged Erath 28-27 in a District 6-3A game at SMHS on Friday.
Two of Wiltz's touchdowns - a 38-yard scamper on 4th-and-2 and a 30-yard reception on the last play of the first half - were particularly heroic.
Sophomore quarterback Tanner Harrison threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns and tacked on 37 yards rushing on 15 carries for SMHS (4-4, 2-1), which is currently No. 23 in the Class 3A power rankings.
"It feels good," SMHS head coach Vincent DeRouen said. "Better than last week."
In Week 7, the Tigers dropped a 26-15 decision at Kaplan, which is tied for the district lead with a 2-1 record.
On Friday, Erath jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead by scoring on its first two possessions.
Senior quarterback Luke LeBlanc, who threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns, also ran for two scores.
Twice, LeBlanc found Colton Punch on 35-yard touchdown passes. Punch (21-430, seven TDs) leads the team in receiving this season.
In the second half, SMHS answered the bell to with an 11-yard run by Wiltz, who finished with 11 carries for 98 yards and four receptions for 70 yards.
With the Tigers leading 28-21, neither team scored until late in the fourth quarter when Tucker Derise returned a fumble 70 yards to set up LeBlanc's one-yard sneak.
"It was a messed up snap that got away from (Wiltz)," DeRouen said.
The Tigers moved Wilz to quarterback and were chewing up the clock with a power-I formation until the fumble.
"We were trying to ice the game and kill the game, and the ball got away," DeRouen said.
LeBlanc, who had exited the game earlier in the second half after injuring his shoulder, returned on 4-and-Goal and plunged in to close the SMHS lead to 28-27 with less than a minute remaining.
Erath coach Eric LeBlanc was only able to use his senior quarterback for the one-yard sneak.
On the ensuing two-point try, sophomore Ryan Richard took the snap out of the shotgun and was quickly stopped by SMHS linebacker Noah Luke and several other Tigers.
"I had to take (Luke LeBlanc) out after the quarterback sneak because I knew he couldn't throw or fun," the Erath coach said. "If we would've had our quarterback, we would have kicked the extra point.
"Richard is a wideout. The last time he took a snap under center was his seventh-grade year, so I couldn't take that chance."
SMHS collected 25 first downs with power running from a group of backs that included Harrison, Wiltz, Bailey Mitchell, Mandrel Butler, Cody Williams. and Ta'Kaevin Landry.
Brandon Latigue caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Harrison and freshman Harvey Broussard hauled in two receptions for 42 yards.
Erath (3-5, 1-1) tailbacks Jax Thibodeaux and Lane LeBlanc combined for 89 yards rushing on 17 carries and three catches for 34 yards.