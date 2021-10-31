St. Martinville has one of best offensive efforts in win

ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville Senior High put together its best offensive effort of the season in a 41-32 non-district win over Teurlings Catholic Friday.
Tanner Harrison passed for 283 yards and rushed for 121 yards with four touchdowns. Harvey Broussard caught seven passes for 235 yards and five scores.
Cullen Charles had five catches for 93 yards and tossed a 37-yard TD pass, and Steven Blanco rushed for 122 yards and a score.
After the Rebels (5-4) went ahead 32-28 for their first lead in the fourth quarter, St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen called a double pass that worked perfectly.
Harrison threw a backward pass to Charles, who found Broussard along the right sideline to put the Tigers ahead to stay.
Following a defensive stop, Harrison kept the football for a 67-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.
“We tried to make it rough,” DeRouen said of relinquishing the lead in the fourth quarter. “It feels good because it was a comeback against a good-caliber ballclub.
“When adversity struck, we didn’t just tuck our tail and bow down. We fought back and scored again. They means a lot, especially going into the postseason.”
The Tigers rolled up 345 yards of offense to lead 28-17 at the half but were held scoreless in the third quarter as Teurlings chipped away at the deficit.
“That was on me in the third quarter,” DeRouen said. “I got complacent and tried to shorten the game because I know Teurlings has big play potential. I put our kids in a bad predicament by slowing it down and taking air out of their sails. I’m just glad they bailed me out at the end.”
Broussard, who caught TD passes from 55, 39 and 37 yards in the second quarter from Harrison. more than doubled his previous season high of 102 yards receiving.
“We realized we had a big mismatch on our receivers,” Harrison said. “I’m used to Harvey doing that. That comes natural for him. I’m also proud of my line for giving me so much time to throw. Every game, they make me happy.”
Harrison increased his season total to 24 touchdowns. In the past three weeks, the senior has completed 20 of 25 passes for 542 yards and nine TDs while rushing for 374 yards on 19 carries with six TDs.
“Tanner is special,” DeRouen said. “He does that every day in practice. Sometimes I hold him back from passing when we have a lead because I get nervous. But he does a great job in practice so it’s not like we’re shocked when he does it in a game.
“He has some good weapons and he also had time to throw tonight. He could pick and choose, and that gave the receivers time to get open. The last three weeks, our offensive line has been outstanding.”