St. Martinville goes from facing run-heavy Kaplan to pass-happy Green Oaks

ST. MARTINVILLE — From one extreme to the other.
That’s the general outlook for the No. 10-seeded St. Martinville Senior High Tigers as they travel to Shreveport to tangle with No. 7 Green Oaks in a Class 3A second-round playoff game Friday.
One week after bouncing district rival Kaplan — a team that runs the ball almost every down — from the playoffs, the Tigers will now face a team that throws the ball early and often.
“They’re explosive on offense,” SMSH head coach Vincent DeRouen said of the Giants. “They do a lot of great things with the ball. They throw it pretty good. When you back out to cover it, they’ll run it pretty well.
“The quarterback has good arm talent. I’m impressed with the way he throws the ball. (Receiver) DeColdest Crawford does a lot of great things, but he’s not the only one. I think they have three receivers in the top 10 in the state yardage-wise. They definitely want to put the ball into the air.”
Green Oaks, which had a bye last week after No. 26 Marksville forfeited, is paced by quarterback Keith Baker, the state’s second-leading passer.
Baker has completed 144 of 233 passes for 2,288 yards with 25 TDs and three interceptions.
The Giants also have three of the state’s top 16 receivers in Jaylon Jackson (54-851, 11 TDs), Terrence Isaac (43-703, 11 TDs) and Crawford (45-747, 6 TDs), a junior LSU commitment.
When the Giants do run the ball, they do it well with the state’s No. 12 rusher, James Sanders (145-954, 5 TDs).
“Hopefully we can keep up with their athleticism and try to keep them honest,” DeRouen said. “If we can make them punt a little bit, I think we have the advantage in the kicking game. If we can make them punt, we can make some good things happen.”
DeRouen said his secondary, led by junior Mandrel Butler and senior Xavier Kately, is fired up about facing the talented Green Oaks receivers.
“Mandrel Butler is definitely up for the challenge,” DeRouen said. “He’s been talking about it since Saturday. So hopefully, we’ll play the game and let the chips fall where they may.
“With Crawford having such high name-brand recognition, if Mandrel can do well against him, he’ll be able to put his hat in the same realm with him.”
The Green Oaks defense will be stretched by St. Martinville sophomore receiver Harvey Broussard, who caught four passes for 152 yards and a TD in regulation with an 18-yard two-point conversion reception in overtime vs. Kaplan.
“They have some real good athletes on defense, too, but their main thing is hurrying off the field so they can let their offense take over,” DeRouen said of the Giants. “I think they put all their best players on offense.
“We want to pound the ball with the ground game but yet stay balanced. Defensively, we need to cover well and contain the quarterback. If Kately and Butler play well, we’re going to be fine.”