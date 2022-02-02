Life hasn’t been easy for the St. Martinville Senior High School girls basketball team this season. The Lady Tigers are currently 10-13 and battling injuries and the ever-present COVID problem.
“COVID has been hard on us,” head coach Ervin Mitchell said. “We’ve had some girls out and we have had some early injuries. This year, we’ve only had three practices since the summer, three practices with ten players so we can go five on five. It’s been challenging, but we’re working with what we have.”
The Lady Tigers did manage to pick up a few crucial district wins against David Thibodaux and Erath, but are struggling to string together a successful run of games.
For Mitchell, the goal right now is to just break even with wins and losses.
“I’m trying to stay .500 and go above. COVID, players quarantined, it’s hard this year,” he said.
St. Martinville hosted Crowley on Monday, losing 52-24. The Lady Tigers were held to just 2 points in the first quarter, and only broke double digits in the fourth quarter, when they scored 10. It wasn’t a surprising result; the St. Martinville players were all carrying injuries that could be seen whenever they tried to mount an attack. The Lady Tigers put up a valiant fight, but a win never seemed to be within reach.
With only four games remaining in the season, the focus now is on securing enough wins to earn a playoff spot. Mitchell says that it is possible, but his team must secure wins in their final district games.
“Right now we are ranked 31st, which would give us a bid to the playoffs. Hopefully we can make the best of our few games remaining in district.”