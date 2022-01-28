The St. Martinville boys’ soccer team was unable to withstand the pressure of a strong Cecilia offense, losing their Senior Night contest 3-0.
The Tigers are now 4-11-4 this season, and unlikely to make the jump into a playoff spot with only one game remaining in the season. St. Martinville is currently in the No. 29 spot in Division III.
“We fought hard, and we fought a lot of different things with COVID and injuries,” head coach Matt Roberts said. “We’re going to keep fighting the rest of the way. We were hoping for a win tonight, obviously, for the playoff picture, but you have to pick yourself up and start over.”
St. Martinville has struggled in recent years to even field a team, proving the dedication the current squad has to their sport. While his team only has one game left in the season, Roberts says that they will play with their typical intensity and heart.
“We have Catholic High of New Iberia (for the last game) and they’re a quality team,” he said. “We played them earlier in the season, in a tournament, and we drew them 0-0. We know they have a really good team, so we’re going to have to show up and play hard. More than likely, we aren’t going to be able to make the playoffs, but it doesn’t matter. It’s another game and we need to play well and play hard.”
St. Martinville’s goalkeeper, Daylan Savoy, has proven himself to be among the top players in the area, and was a bright spot in an otherwise unimpressive game, Roberts said.
“Daylon is an outstanding goalkeeper,” Roberts said. “Being as thin as we are and as inexperienced as we are, we put him in a lot of bad situations, however, he responds all the time. Out of everyone that I’ve seen this year, he’s among the best that’s out there. I’m really proud of the way that he plays.”
St. Martinville will travel to face Catholic High in their final game of the season on Thursday.