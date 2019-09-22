ST. MARTINVILLE - Faced with a seemingly insurmountable 33-6 deficit at halftime, the St. Martinville Tigers rallied in the second half and had a chance to cut Breaux Bridge's lead to one score early in the fourth quarter, but the visiting Tigers pulled away to take a 39-19 win at SMHS Friday.
Breaux Bridge had a chance to pour on the points when the Tigers (3-0) received the opening kickoff of the second half, but they fumbled away the football.
A few plays later, sophomore quarterback Tanner Harrison completed a 29-yard strike to Latrevon Wiltz to close the gap to 33-13.
Breaux Bridge returned the ensuing kickoff 68 yards and set up shop at the SMHS 17-yard line, but a fourth-down stop at the 1 gave SMHS new life.
"I was frustrated because when you talk to them at the half, you preach about taking care of the football," Breaux Bridge head coach Chad Pourciau said. "We played so well in the first half.
"With a 33-6 lead, if we get the ball and go score right away, that really puts them away, but we fumble the ball away and they score."
SMHS (1-2), after halting the visiting Tigers at the goal-line, marched 99 yards to reduce the margin to 33-19 on a 10-yard run by Mandrel Butler with just over two minutes remaining in the third.
"We did everything we could to let them hang around," Pourciau said, "whether it was on defense, offense, or special teams. We had a personal foul on third-and-long. We were undisciplined."
Early in the fourth, St. Martinville took possession at its own 32 with a chance to cut the lead to one touchdown, but a 14-yard sack on first down bogged down the drive.
"Our defensive guys gave up big plays but they also made big plays," Pourciau said. "We sacked them five times and had a bunch of negative plays."
Brian Wiltz completed his only pass, a 15-yard touchdown to D'Aaron Marshall. He also rushed for 53 yards on 12 carries.
Butler added 45 yards on seven carries for SMHS, which was held to less than 170 yards of total offense by the BBHS defense, led by Louisiana Tech defensive end commit Trevonte Sylvester.
"We knew people had been having trouble bottling up Wiltz," Pourciau said. "We wanted to limit their running. Any time you hold somebody under 200 yards of offense, it's a good defensive night.
"We forced two or three turnovers and won the field position battle. Trevonte hadn't been playing great for us on defense, possibly because he's been playing so many snaps. He's also been playing tight end for us. He deserves some credit. Whenever you win a parish rivalry like this by 20 points, it's nice."
SMHS head coach Vincent DeRouen wasn't immediately available for comment.