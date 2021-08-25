St. Martinville facing tough foes even before season

ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville Senior High coach Vincent DeRouen is putting his squad up against a formidable schedule this year.
Last week, the Tigers scrimmaged Lafayette Christian, which has won four straight state titles. Thursday at the Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajuns Field, the Tigers tangle with a Lafayette High team that went 6-2 and earned the No. 9 seed in last year’s 5A bracket.
Both SMSH and LCA held some key players out of last week’s scrimmage in Lafayette. Regardless, the Tigers performed well with running back Steven Blanco leading the charge.
“He had one long run,” DeRouen said of the 5-foot-10, 210-pound sophomore. “He also had a couple of good runs that kept the chains moving. He had a 70-yard run and a couple of 20-yard gains sprinkled in. He had a great game, a great showing.”
DeRouen said he’s going to use his regular offensive playbook in the jamboree.
“We’re going to try to be us,” he said. “We’re pretty much always vanilla. We’re not that complicated on offense. We just try to keep it simple but keep it effective.
“I want to see them fight, stay away from mental mistakes, and special teams has always been a problem for us. I want to shore that up. If we can do that, we’ll be fine.”
Quarterback Tanner Harrison, linebacker Kelton Marshall, defensive end Quinton Butler, defensive back Mandrel Butler and Blanco drew praise for their recent efforts.
In non-district action this season, SMSH will face 4A Cecilia, 4A Breaux Bridge, 4A Westgate, 4A Carencro and 5A New Iberia.
“We have a real tough schedule,” DeRouen said. “We did that on purpose. We don’t want to sugarcoat things.
In order to be who we want to be, we have to play those great teams. We’re going to be challenged and be seasoned.
“If things go our way, we’re going to be positioned in the playoffs where we maybe won’t have to take a ride to Union Parish in the quarterfinals like the last few times. Maybe we’ll get a home game late in the playoffs and things can happen differently.”
Union Parish High School, located 222 miles away near the Arkansas border, in Farmerville, has bounced the Tigers from the 3A bracket each of the past two years.”