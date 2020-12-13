JEANERETTE — The St. Martinville Senior High boys’ basketball team beat Jeanerette 83-43 in a non-district game Friday night.
SMSH led 19-6 at halftime and maintained that double-digit lead through game’s end, going up 42-20 at halftime and 65-32 at the end of three periods.
Andrew Savoy hit a pair of 3-pointers and had a team-high 24 points for St. Martinville. He was joined in double-digit scoring by Jalen Mitchell with 16 points, including a 3-pointer and a 5-for-5 night at the stripe; Datayvious Gabriel with 11 points; and Shannon Zeno with 10. Brandon Singleton added 8 and Cameron Olivier had 7.
Richard Lumpkin had 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead Jeanerette. Javin Eugene, Lavar Narcisse and Trelijeh Dauphine had 6 each.
Highland Baptist 60, Delcambre 57
Highland Baptist got a game-sealing layup in traffic from freshman Parker Perry after Delcambre had rallied to catch the Bears, helping HBCS to a non-district boys’ basketball win Thursday.
The shot by Perry with a few seconds remaining came after the visiting Panthers had “shot a whole bunch of free throws to catch up,” HBCS coach Kaleb Gardner said. “At the end they took the lead, and we responded well.”
Gardner said Myles Liggans, who finished with a team-high 18 points, and Johnny Clark, who added 11, were outstanding on defense and rebounding for the Bears, who improved to 3-0.
Ty Olivier had 13 points, Keelan Preston had 8 and Perry finished with 7.
Delcambre’s Thomas Jones III had 27 points to lead all scorers. Morris Cole had 18 and Caylond Torres added 6 points.
Highland led 19-14 after one quarter and 33-29 at halftime. The game was tied at 46 after three quarters.
Highland travels to Beau Chene Tuesday for a non-district game.
Natchitoches Central 62, St. Martinville 56
ALEXANDRIA — Natchitoches Central built an 8-point lead by halftime and held on in the fourth quarter to beat St. Martinville in the Alexandria Senior High Tournament on Thursday.
Darius Young scored a game0high 28 points to lead the Chiefs and Gerald Williams had 18 points.
Andrew Savoy had 18 points with two 3-pointers, Davantre Alexander had 16 points and Jalen Mitchell added 12, including two treys.