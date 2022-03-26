The St. Martinville Senior High boys track and field team placed first in the Panther Relays hosted by Catholic High on Friday. With 127 points, the Tigers beat out the second place team by 60 points.
Erath finished the day in second place with 67 points, trailed closely by Westgate who placed third with 65 points. Ascension Episcopal and New Iberia Senior High shared first place in the girls division with 82 points each.
See photos from the meet at www.iberianet.com. Here is a list of winners from the meet:
Relays
Boys 4x100 St. Martinville 44.10
Girls 4x100 Northwest 50.84
Boys 4x200 St. Martinville 1:29.70
Girls 4x200 New Iberia 1:49.31
Girls 4x400 Northwest 4:29.07
Boys 4x800 Erath 8:54.39
Girls 4x800 Erath 11:12.85
Individual
Boys 100: Christian Thomas, NISH, 10.95
Girls 100: Pauliqua Landry, NISH, 12.72
Girls 100 H: Jmya Jones, SMSH, 17.35
Boys 110 H: Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 16.81
Girls 200: Asia Fergerson, Northwest, 27.05
Boys 300 H: Jaylin Clay, SMSH, 42.65
Girls 300 H: Am’Yra Johnson, Westgate, 47.73
Boys 400: Braylon Jones, SMSH, 51.24
Girls 400: Amiyah Decuire, Delcambre, 1:03.09
Boys 800: Landon Meche, AES, 2:03.83
Girls 800: Marlee Caldwell, Erath , 2:44.03
Boys 1600: Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 4:58.06
Girls 1600: Bella Biggerstaff, AES, 5:30.87
Boys 3200: Owen Melancon, WCA, 10:46.46
Girls 3200: Sara Godley, AES, 12:28.81
Boys Discus: Javin Griffin, SMSH, 151-08
Girls Discus: Abigail Cunningham, WCA, 99-05
Boys High Jump: Harvey Broussard, SMSH, 6-02.00
Boys High Jump: Tanner Harrison, SMSH, 6-02.00
Girls High Jump: Jillian Howze, NISH, 4-10.00
Boys Javelin: Austin James Hebert, Erath, 139-07
Girls Javelin: Teagan Champagne, WCA, 106-07
Boys Long Jump: Tanner Harrison, SMSH, 21-03.00
Girls Long Jump: Amiyah Decuire, Delcambre, 16-01.00
Boys Pole Vault: Lanlien Turner, Loreauville, 12-00.00
Girls Pole Vault: Meg Graves, AES, 8-09.00
Boys Shot Put: Javin Griffin, SMSH, 47-06.50
Girls Shot Put: Riley Hebert, Delcambre, 32-01.50
Boys Triple Jump: Harvey Broussard, SMSH, 45-03.00