BREAUX BRIDGE — St. Martinville blasted parish rival Breaux Bridge 56-21 Tuesday in a non-district boys’ basketball game.
Jalen Mitchell was the lone player scoring in double figures for the visiting Tigers in a low-scoring affair with 12 points. Harvey Broussard added 9 points and Jevon Sam and Davonte Alexander had 8 each.
Kailen Phillips had 10 points for BBHS but no other player had more than 5 points.
St. Martinville led 10-8 after one quarter but expanded that to 22-8 at halftime after holding BBHS scoreless in the second period. SMSH outscored the host team 32-13 in the second half.