New Iberia Senior High School’s LSU-Alexandria commit, Ke’Asia St.Julien, scored five runs and drove in five runs in NISH’s Monday evening defeat of crosstown rival Westgate. St.Julien had two doubles and one triple against the Lady Tigers.
“She played phenomenally,” NISH head coach Kasha Brown said. “Anytime that she comes in and has her head right, nobody can get anything through her. She attacks at the plate, attacks in the field, and that’s what is expected of her. Anytime she steps up, she gets it done, and I can’t ask for anything more from her.”
The win marks the first time in over two weeks that NISH picked up a win, following a slump that had lasted into district play. The Yellow Jackets are 5-14 this season following the win.
“It feels good, it’s refreshing,” Brown said. “It was needed at this point in the season just to get our enthusiasm back and get some momentum back on our side.”
Nevaeh Courville (4 runs, 4 RBIs) also impressed against Westgate, hitting a double and a triple. NISH rotated heavily at the mound, with Emmaline Trosclair (40 strikes in 65 pitches, 4 strikeouts) throwing for three innings followed by one inning each by Faith Landry (26 strikes in 43 pitches, 3 strikeouts) and Janie Sewell (9 strikes in 15 pitches, 2 strikeouts).
Brown said that while the pitching staff is still struggling, they are getting better as the season progresses.
“We’re still having the same kind of problems, just not hitting spots,” she said. “Emmaline wasn’t even pitching bad, we just wanted to give Faith some time to pitch because we don’t really get to get her on the mound too much. She got flustered and a little scared, but I think it’s going to work itself out.”
The Yellow Jackets began the game with a solid defensive performance followed by an explosive nine-run first inning. While many teams would have accepted their fate and hung their heads, Westgate returned to the field in the second inning and held NISH to zero runs, then added six runs of their own in the third inning. Westgate coach Brett Courville credits his team’s resiliency for their strong fight in the game.
“I credit us for coming out and still fighting after a tough first inning,” he said. “We made way too many errors and we didn’t make the routine plays like we were supposed to. That’s happened a lot this year, but I’m proud of our girls for still coming out and fighting through it. We came back out on defense in the next inning and kept that same energy and got three outs in a row. The biggest thing is consistency, if we can play 7 innings of what we did in the third inning, we’d be a good ball team.”
NISH made quite a few changes in the third inning, bringing on a team of mostly junior varsity players. Coach Brown explained that she wanted to give her players some much needed game time, while also respecting her opponents.
“It was just to give our JV players some gametime while we had the lead and to give the other team some time to play too,” she explained. “We’ve been on that end where teams are just run-ruling us and at the end of the day, it’s kids. You can’t discourage them and just shut them down every chance that you get, we’re one community and we have to encourage each other.”
Kimberly Guigneaux led the scoring for the Lady Tigers with 2 runs and 2 RBIs. Abby Borel retained her form on the mound, throwing 80 strikes from 140 pitches with 4 strikeouts.
Westgate now have a 4-12 record, and will continue their district play with an away contest against rival Carencro. NISH will also be on the road for their next game, this time against district opponent Southside.
New Iberia 12, Comeaux 5
The NISH baseball team also picked up an impressive win on Monday night, rallying with a big fourth inning performance to beat district rival Comeaux and move to 11-9 on the season.
Luke Landry returned to the mound for NISH following a week-long hiatus, throwing 58 strikes in 90 pitches and recording four strikeouts.
Landry also finished the game with three RBIs for the Yellow Jackets.
Senior outfielder Bailey Lee led the scoring for NISH with two runs and three RBIs.
Christian Thomas (2 runs, 2 RBIs), Evan Hebert (1 run, 1 RBI), Derron Degeyter (1 run, 1 RBI), Drew Rogers (1 run, 1 RBI), Braidyn Castille (2 runs) and Zachary Charles (1 run) also contributed to the win.