CYPREMORT POINT — In a scene reminiscent of the last hour or two of a saltwater fishing rodeo’s final day when big offshore boats unload their catch, Quality Time’s crew kept pulling fish out of ice chests to fill three carts Saturday afternoon just before the scales closed at 6 p.m. on the 60th annual Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
This wasn’t one of those big boats, though, and those weren’t grizzled fishermen as skipper and crew members. It was a 21-foot Mako skippered by Josh St. Germain with his wife, Brandy, at his side, and crewed by their sons, Noah, 14, Luke, 12, and Ethan, 11, all of Sorrell.
They were on a mission before the fishing rodeo to defend the Inside Division Boat Captain’s Award they captured in 2018. Halfway through the fishing rodeo, they are on target after sticking a total of 10 fish on the leaderboard in the Kids Division and the Inside Division.
“It was our lucky day,” Noah said after the last of their fish was weighed and documented by Kay-Cee fishing rodeo committee member Wayne Hollier.
That was an understatement from the oldest of the three boys, who are veteran saltwater fishermen despite their age. While other anglers agreed the fishing was fair to good, mostly on the good side for many, it was red-hot for the St. Germains from the start, according to Noah.
“We threw our four lines in about 6:45. We had two (fish) run off at the same time,” he said.
When the last drop of slime dripped off the scale and fishing rodeo officials and fishing rodeo anglers headed home or to the camp, Noah had first-place sheepshead (2.22 pounds) and drum (32.9 pounds), second- and third-place croaker (.45 and .35 pounds, respectively), and third-place redfish (24.3 pounds); Luke had a first-place redfish (33.2 pounds), and Ethan had third-place drum (27.4 pounds).
Mom and dad pitched in toward the cause, too, on a hot day when a dozen boats checked in at fishing rodeo headquarters under the pavilion along Quintana Canal. Josh contributed with a first-place drum (32.50 pounds) and third-place croaker (.36 pounds) while Brandy had a second-place drum (31.0 pounds) going into the second and final day of the fishing rodeo.
Scales will be open from noon to 2 p.m. today with fishing rodeo awards scheduled to be presented at 3 p.m.
Noah said the boat began the day fishing at Boxcar Reef, then ventured into the northern Gulf of Mexico to fish reefs south of Marsh Island, and finished at Dry Reef.
The bull reds bit on croakers, the drum on cracked crab and the other fish they put on the board ate shrimp, Brandy said.
At least one local fishing rodeo skipper said fishing success and conditions were improved over the recent Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo held the Fourth of July weekend.
“It’s way better than the Fourth. Yeah, we got a variety of fish today,” Brooks Amy said after the boat arrived at fishing rodeo headquarters.
Amy, his son, Hayden, his father, Perry Scott, and his friend, Jacob Fisher, spent the day on the water in Fish Karma, a 24-footer.
It showed on the Kids Division leaderboard as Hayden had two first-place fish, a 1.10-pound speckled trout and a .47-pound croaker, plus a second-place sheepshead at 1.62 pounds. He also caught bull drum and bull reds.
“The little man had a blast. It was one of the best day’s I’ve had with my godchild, Hayden. To watch him catch big fish, it was awesome,” Fisher said.
Amy said they fished Boxcar Reef, then headed out to the reefs below Marsh Island, where they found “clean water” and plenty of fish.
Jeff Reaux, who fished with skipper Charlie Oubre on Oubre’s Liquid Therapy, a 22-foot Blazer Bay, and crew member Carl Tauzin, had the biggest redfish in the Inside Division, a 28.01-pounder. Reaux also had a second-place croaker at .60 pounds. Tauzin had a second-place redfish at 26.03 pounds.
“It’s not bad. We caught fish all day long. We had a good day,” Oubre said, noting they fished “all over,” from Vermilion Bay to the reefs to all around outside and inside Marsh Island, including The Worm.