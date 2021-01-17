SORRELL — A Sorrell teenager went into the new year with his sights set on playing high school baseball this spring and thinking about beaucoup family saltwater fishing trips ahead in 2021.
Noah St. Germain, 15, also got the proverbial monkey off his back Dec. 13 when he shot and killed his first deer while hunting with his father, Josh St. Germain, in North Louisiana.
The teen, a sophomore at West St. Mary High School, admitted he’s still more of a fisherman than a hunter. Nevertheless, he was very proud of the landmark moment in his deer hunting career.
“I feel good. It was like, new, different. It was like a moment you won’t be able to forget,” Noah said Monday about shooting the 86-pound spike buck.
“Honestly, I was trying to go for a big buck but I really didn’t care. I just want to shoot one so people quit saying, ‘Oh, he hasn’t shot one yet,’ ” the younger outdoorsman said.
His younger brother, Luke, 13, an eighth-grader at B. Edward Middle School, shot his first deer — a doe — two years ago.
Noah squeezed his shot and got his deer on his last chance, his final hunt, of the season that weekend in December.
“That was the last day. I’m glad, too. I was ready to get out there. It was fun, a new experience,” he said.
Noah thanked his father because, he said, “Without him I would never have got it done.”
The young outdoorsman has been hunting, actually carrying a rifle, since he was 12, according to St. Germain. Before that, he was on his father’s heels in the woods for several years during deer hunts.
“He’d go a few times when I’d go to the Atchafalaya Delta (bowhunting only), so he did a lot of hunting on the ground. He just came as a father-son getaway. I did shoot a few. (But) we caught more fish than shoot deer, that’s for sure,” St. Germain said with a chuckle.
St. Germain’s brother, Heith St. Germain, also of Sorrell, and Brock Pellerin of Jeanerette are in on a lease that covers approximately 600 acres around Homer.
Heith St. Germain and Pellerin encouraged them to take the trip and hunt the leased property in small rolling hills filled with pine trees near the Arkansas border.
“Brock had been getting some deer on his camera. He told me to bring Noah and get a deer,” St. Germain said.
After they didn’t see a deer the first day of their mid-December weekend outing, the hunt got real on Sunday after they switched locations to a box stand elevated about 10 feet, a site favored by Pellerin. Inactivity the first day of their deer hunt didn’t bother St. Germain, who said, ‘It’s still worth it. Moments you’ll never get back.”
The St. Germains settled into the box stand in the predawn darkness around 6 a.m. Sunday, he said, Noah cradling a Remington .30-06 caliber rifle.
It was about 30 minutes after sunrise when the elder St. Germain noticed a small deer walk out of the woods.
St. Germain said, “That’s when I tapped Noah. I said, ‘Look a little doe.’ He was looking at trees on the left. When he looked back to his right was when he noticed the doe walk out of the woods. She came out and started feeding. Not long after that, a second doe walked out of the woods, bigger than the first one. They stayed around feeding (at a distance of approximately 100 yards) for about five minutes, then hurried back into the woods.
“I told Noah, ‘Something spooked those deer.’ Not long after was when the spike walked out. We watched for 15 minutes. We waited. We couldn’t get a shot. It was quartering to us but at an angle a little too much for what I wanted him to shoot.
“The whole time we were watching him I’m coaching him on shot placement, what to do. For whatever reason, my boys have never had the opportunity to sit in the woods and watch a bunch of deer. We kept watching the deer and it looked like he wanted to go into the woods.
“As soon as the deer took a right step to the woods, that’s when I told him to take it. He shot and shot perfectly. It dropped right there in its tracks. We got pretty, pretty excited in the stand. We waited 10 minutes while we picked up all our gear. We walked over and got his trophy. I taught him how to tag it. I made him drag it out of the woods, too.”
Noah recalled the spine-tingling moments as well.
“My dad first pointed out two does. Then we sat with the ’scope I don’t know how long. Then the spike came out and stood around 15, 20 minutes. I was ready to shoot. He took that one step toward the woods. Daddy said, ‘Get him.’ I pulled the trigger and dropped him. He (his father) said I couldn’t have gotten a better shot. He said he was going to die either way,” he said, noting the one shot at an estimated 100 yards pierced the spike buck’s lungs and liver.
The buck’s spikes will serve a useful purpose. St. Germain cut the spikes off and put a screw at the bottom of each and fastened them to a wall, where the young outdoorsman placed one of his great-grandfather’s fishing rods, a tribute to the late Don “Moose” St. Germain.