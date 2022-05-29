The Acadiana Christian School football team marked the end of their short spring session with an event that put all of their hard work on display for parents and fans.
Under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Carroll Olivier, the Lions will be looking to give their entire program a facelift. In addition to bringing in his own coaching staff, Olivier brought in a new game plan for both offense and defense. For Olivier, the chance to be the head coach was a dream come true.
“I’m excited, very excited,” he said. “I keep telling everybody that I’m probably more excited than the kids. I have to thank god for giving me this opportunity. We started off battling some adversity, the kids saw how tough it was going to be but they started coming back and believing in what was going on and believing in themselves and the next thing you know, we started having fun.”
The event gave parents a chance to see what practices are like for ACS, and drew quite the crowd. Tailgating started an hour before the players took the field, showing just how much support the team has behind it. Olivier said that the sense of community extends past the stands and into the team as well.
“They have a sense of community, they’re all for each other,” Olivier said. “We’re very young, but the youngsters lead. I’m grateful to be a part of a humble bunch like this.”
After the usual practice drills and formations, the team split into two and played a 7-v-7 game against each other. While there were a few kinks still needing to be worked out and the team wasn’t playing exactly as he wanted, the signs that this team was going to be good come the fall season were already there.
Olivier said that he wants his team to be balanced, something that is very important when you have such a small roster, but his focus will be on making sure that the team is defensively solid.
“I really think that the only way that we can be successful is to be balanced and play for each other,” he said. “We’re young and we have a lot of kids that are playing out of position, so I believe that as we grow, we’re going to have to fight for each other. We’re going to need every moving part to work on our team. I’m hoping that our strength is on defense. We have some young bulls like Everett Higgins, Jude Wilder, and Kaleb Broussard, those kids can really go. Ridge Darden and Billy Mora really add something to the team defensively, they’re big guys that can still move.”
The team that competed in the Spring event was smaller than what is allowed in the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana league, so Olivier is hopeful that he will be able to get his roster full by the end of the Summer session.
“I serve a mighty god and I'm praying that we keep building and keep growing,” he said. “I would like to have a 20-man roster, that’s the maximum that we can have in the ACEL, so I’m praying for 20.”
In addition to a new head coach, the Lions have a few other new faces on the sidelines this season. Sanford Edwards, Jr. joined the coaching staff at the beginning of the Spring season and Olivier’s son, Ty, also helps out on the team. Olivier said that he wanted to thank Edwards specifically, adding that he does so much for the team and sacrificed a lot during the spring season.