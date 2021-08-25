Corb Sprague may not be tanned, but he’s definitely rested and ready for the 2021 football season.
After spend the majority of last season rehabbing from a dislocated knee cap, he’s ready to show what he can do with a full season to work with.
“I really don’t know what would have been last year because I dislocated my knee cap in the third week of the season,” Sprague said. “It was hard not being able to play because up until that point I was having a good season. I’ll never know what could have been but I’m ready for this season to show what I can do.”
He said that the spring and summer have gone well despite the fact that he spend most of the spring still healing from his knee injury.
“I couldn’t do squats or lunges but I could do everything else,” he said. “But summer came and I’ve been able to do everything when it comes to strength and conditioning.”
What he’s looking forward to in the fall is the Bears football team doing well.
“I can’t wait to see what we do with all the starters we lost last year,” he said.
Being a lineman, Sprague is going to be on the front line of whatever Highland runs on offense and stops on defense.
As for the offensive part, Sprague is very diplomatic on the questtion of whether he prefers run blocking or pass blocking.
“Whatever the coach needs,” he said. “I prefer pass blocking but I’ll run block if I need to.”
His goal for 2021 however comes on the defensive side of the ball.
“I’d like to get five sacks,” Sprague said. “We don’t get much playing time on the defensive side because we rotate linemen in as much as possible.”