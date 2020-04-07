Sports Illustrated tabs LSU the modern DBU

It’s a debate that’s been waged by fans — and former players — of several powerhouse college football programs for more than a decade — which school deserves to be called “Defensive Back University,” or DBU for short.
LSU fans and players have long trumpeted their school as the top program for developing defensive backs into NFL stars, with such stalwarts as Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Jamal Adams and Tre’Davious White among the All-Pro selections for the school.
But the University of Florida, Ohio State University, Florida State, Texas and, yes, even Alabama all stake their own claims to the title in debates on television, Twitter and via articles in publications supporting either the schools or the sport.
On Monday, Sports Illustrated crowned LSU the modern DBU in the final part of its eight-part “Position U.” series.
According to the story published at si.com, the magazine crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern ‘U.’ based solely on the numbers.
Sports Illustrated determined each “Position U.” by measuring what every college should strive to do, in sports and beyond: Prepare students for professional careers. A full explanation of the scoring system is included at the end of the article.
“Is there truth in Jamal Adams’s and other’s branding of LSU as “DBU”?” SI asked. “The Tigers have produced four All-Pro players since 2010 (Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Adams and Tre’Davious White), with a combined seven All-Pro honors between them.”
On the other hand, LSU had only five first-round picks in the past decade, fewer than Alabama (seven) and Ohio State (six), the story continued. If DBU was split into cornerbacks and safeties, LSU would be Cornerback U. and Alabama would be Safety U. (Alabama’s Mark Barron was among the safeties even though he’s played more linebacker over the course of his career than safety. Taking Barron out of the equation would not knock Alabama off its Safety U. perch, the story said.)