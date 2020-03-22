Splash signings, return of fan favorites, highlight first week of FA for Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints began the first week of free agency by re-signing Drew Brees and they ended it by bringing in Emmanuel Sanders to be a new target for his passes.
In between they brought back one of coach Sean Payton’s favorite players, re-signed three starters, saw four key players depart and restructured the contracts of a handful of players to free up money under the salary cap.
New Orleans’ first major acquisition was safety Malcolm Jenkins, who was a rookie on the Saints’ Super Bowl team in 2009 and left after the 2013 season to play with Philadelphia, winning another Super Bowl.
Payton has said several times that allowing Jenkins to get away was his biggest mistake as Saints coach.
“I am very, very excited to be coming back to New Orleans, especially at this point in my career,” said Jenkins, 32. “It kind of feels like everything’s coming full circle and obviously with the success that the team has had in the last few years, being able to come back and just help push the team just with that one more step that I think it needs to be back in that Super Bowl again. It feels like I’m coming back home.”
Jenkins’ return likely means that Vonn Bell won’t be returning to the Saints secondary. He’s an unrestricted free agent who has yet to sign elsewhere.
“I think I’ve grown tremendously (since leaving New Orleans),” Jenkins said. “Mainly because I think I figured out what it is I do best and what roles those are. I think I have a better understanding of how to do that in a defense and coaches I think have allowed me to excel in that role. I think I’ve grown a lot just from learning the game, but also learning (about) myself.”
New Orleans agreed to terms with Jenkins on a four-year deal Wednesday, which made him the biggest acquisition until Sanders agreed to a two-year deal Friday night. The two-time Pro Bowler should provide the consistent complement to All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas that the Saints have been seeking for a few years.
Sanders caught seven passes for 157 yards and a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass in San Francisco’s 48-46 victory over the Saints last December in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
In addition to Brees, the Saints re-signed three other starters in guard Andrus Peat, defensive tackle David Onyemata and long snapper Zach Wood. They also re-signed linebacker Kiko Alonso and defensive back Justin Hardee, who’s a key special-teams player.
Peat was New Orleans’ No. 1 draft choice in 2015 and has started 60 games at every position on the line except center. He started his career as a tackle before settling in at left guard, though he has routinely returned to tackle when injuries have required it.
“My intentions were always to come back to New Orleans,” Peat said. “I’ve loved and enjoyed my time here. This is a first-class organization and a great locker room. I feel like we’ve been building something special over the past few years. So I’m just really happy how it turned out.
“Ever since I was drafted here I wanted to play my whole career with the Saints. Now I’m just really excited to be able to continue my career with the Saints.”
New Orleans brought in another potential starter when it signed former Washington fullback Michael Burton. Zach Line, the Saints starting fullback the last three seasons, announced his retirement shortly after last season ended.
Burton signed with the Saints as a free agent last off-season and was released in late August before signing with the Redskins in mid-October.
He was drafted by Detroit in the fifth round in the 2015 NFL Draft and spent two seasons with the Lions and two with Chicago.
The Saints also reportedly placed a first-round tender on No. 3 quarterback and offensive and kicking game specialist Taysom Hill, giving them the right to match any offer for the restricted free agent or receive a No. 1 draft choice as compensation for not matching any offer he might receive.
The key departures thus far have been starting linebacker A.J. Klein, who signed with Buffalo, starting cornerback Eli Apple, who signed with Las Vegas, and No. 2 quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who signed with Carolina.
Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, a restricted free agent that New Orleans did not tender, signed with Carolina.