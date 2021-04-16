Spencer signs with Broncos again

Diontae Spencer is staying in Denver.
The New Iberia native AND former Westgate High School standout officially signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos on Thursday. Spencer’s agency — DEC Management — announced the signing on Twitter, writing “Congratulations to #TeamDEC client @DSpencer4_ on resigning with @Broncos.”
Spencer was tendered an exclusive rights free agent contract by the Broncos on March 16.
The wide receiver-kick returner has appeared in 27 games in two seasons for the Broncos, and has averaged 23.9 yards per kickoff return and 11 yards per punt return. Spencer also has recorded nine receptions for 57 yards and added six carries for 25 yards for the Broncos.
Spencer’s pro career began signing with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted rookie out of McNeese in 2014. After being cut a few months later, Spencer quickly found success in the Canadian Football League — first with the Toronto Argonauts for two seasons, and then for the Ottawa Redblacks, where he rewrote the CFL record books.
Spencer set a single-game record with 496 all-purpose yards against the Hamilton Tigercats in a 2017 game. Spencer also hauled in 259 passes for 3,137 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns in his four CFL seasons.
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed the CFL All-Star — and two-time CFL East All-Star — in 2019 but waived him at the end of the preseason, with the intention of signing him to their practice squad. Denver scooped him up and signed to their active roster.