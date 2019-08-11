PITTSBURGH — Former Westgate High and McNeese State University standout Diontae Spencer saw some action Friday night in the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-28 preseason win over Tampa Bay.
Spencer spent the last four seasons in the Canadian Football League and is trying make the Steelers roster for the 2019 NFL season.
He caught two passes for 17 yards in the game, returned a kickoff 35 yards and returned four punts for 52 yards.
Also on the Steelers this preseason is former West St. Mary and LSU standout Gerlad Hawkins.
The Steelers’ second preseason game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kansas City.