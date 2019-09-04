Former Westgate and McNeese standout Diontae Spencer, who was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday, found a new home as he was claimed off of waivers by the Denver Broncos Monday.
Spencer, who was an All-Star player in the Canadian Football League, was trying to make an NFL roster after four years in the CFL.
Spencer was part of a group of seven new players claimed off of waivers by the Broncos and included cornerback Duke Dawson, quarterback Brandon Allen, fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, cornerback Davontae Harris, center/guard Corey Levin and linebacker Corey Nelson, all of which participated in the their first practice with the new team Monday.
Spencer is expected to step into the starting role of punt and kick returner for the AFC West franchise.
He averaged 14.7 yards per punt return during the preseason, and the Broncos plan to have Spencer start at punt returner.
Spencer impressed the Broncos with his ability.
“He was a good returner,” Denver coach Vic Fangio said. “He’s got a lot of experience doing it. He’s quick, he’s fast and he’s a seasoned returner.”
The first-year player had a 38-yard return during the 2019 preseason.
“Like I said, put the offense in good field position and, if I can score, it’ll happen,” said Spencer when asked about his goals for Week 1. “For me, it’s all about going out there and letting the game come to me and just playing fast. You know, there’s going to be a lot of emotions, but that’s a part of being a pro. I’m just excited to get out there.”