Spencer looks forward to third season with Broncos

If there was a signature highlight play for Diontae Spencer last season, it was when he returned from two weeks from battling COVID-19, missing the game the Denver Broncos played against the New Orleans Saints, and returned a punt for a touchdown against Carolina.
For that, he was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, and his first NFL touchdown in his brief career.
“You know I kept that football,” Spencer said with a laugh.
The former Westgate, McNeese and Canadian Football League star started his third NFL season this week when the Broncos reported for training camp Tuesday and is expected to continue his role as punt returner and receiver for the AFC West franchise.
“The journey to get here was what it was and now I’m more established in the league and I’m looked at as a veteran and a pivotal voice in the locker room and someone that the guys can look to for guidance,” he said.
Spencer is looking forward to the 2021 season after a rough 2020 campaign that saw him, along with the rest of the NFL, deal with COVID and all the protocols and changes that were associated with it.
“Last year was rough because everything was different,” he said. “We had all these protocols and changes and I was dealing with a shoulder injury and then dealing with COVID and missing two games.
“It was a lot to deal with mentally and physically. But I had been through way worse things and it was just me being resilient and battling through those things.”
According to Spencer, contracting COVID was the worse.
“After missing two games, I just wanted to get back out there and for me to go out there and score m first career (NFL) touchdown showed my teammates and coaches just how resilient I was and that I can handle anything thrown my way,” he said.
Spencer said scoring that touchdown was special after contracting Covid and spending two weeks on the shelf, missing the game against his home state NFL team in the process.
“I caught the ball and took off running,” he said. “I cut right, made the other gunner miss and a little bit, made one gunner miss, saw an opening and ran past everyone and into the end zone,” he said. “It wasn’t the first time I scored a touchdown in my career but it was a very special one.”
As training camp opens, Spencer is hopeful that COVID will not be as big a factor as it was last season.
“We’re still following protocols and making sure that everyone is staying safe,” he said. “All that we did worked well last year and if we continue doing those things we should be safe again this year.”
The only bad part about missing those games was missing the game against the Saints.
“It would have been nice to play against them,” Spencer said. “I had a tryout with them and I would have liked to go against them. But they’ll be back on the schedule in four or five years so maybe I’ll get my chance then.”
The 5-foot-8, 170 pound speedster, who turned 29 this year, also feels that he has several years of football left in him.
“I’m still fast,” he said. “I still can make the moves. I feel that I can play for another four or five years at this level.”
But for now, he’s enjoying his time as an NFL player.
“I feel this season is going to be a special one for me and the team,” he said. “I think that we have the chance to do something good and make the playoffs.
“Once you get in the playoffs, anything can happen.”