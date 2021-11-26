Speedy Blanco has strong work ethic for SM Tigers

ST. MARTINVILLE — When he was a middle school running back, Steven Blanco would show his competitive edge by challenging older kids to foot races on the track at St. Martinville Senior High.
He sometimes won.
These days, the 5-foot-9, 195-pound sophomore wins most of the time when he carries the football for the No. 3-seeded Tigers, who play host No. 6 Lutcher in a Class 3A quarterfinals playoff game tonight.
“I used to want to race everybody because I thought I was faster than everybody, and I still do,” said Blanco, who has carried 132 times for 1,259 yards with 22 TDs for the 10-2 Tigers.
SMSH coach Vincent DeRouen began hearing about Blanco’s gridiron exploits a few years ago.
“We started hearing about him when he was in the sixth grade,” DeRouen said. “Back then, they would come over here for track and field, and he would challenge some of the high school boys to a race.
“We always knew what he brought to the table. He’s one of those rare kids with exceptional talent who also has a great work ethic. He does the right things. He hits the weights hard. He runs hard and is a rugged-type player.”
In a 48-41 win over Cecilia (which is still alive in the 4A bracket), Blanco carried 14 times for 219 yards and four TDs. He followed that performance with a 15-carry, 106-yard, three TD outing in a Week 2 win over 5A New Iberia.
Over the next few weeks, Blanco continued to have success although he was hampered with an ankle injury. Now that he’s near 100 percent again, Blanco exploded for 247 yards on 14 carries with three TDs in last week’s 62-28 second-round win at No. 19 Iota.
“With him healing up, he’s starting to come into his own and do some of the things he flashed last year,” DeRouen said. “We’re definitely excited about him being healthy.”
Blanco, who describes himself as “a power back with speed,” compares his running style to New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara and former NFL RB Marshawn Lynch.
The sophomore enjoys being part of a group of offensive skill players that also features QB Tanner Harrison (2,619 yards, 36 TDs) and receivers Harvey Broussard (39-867, 11 TDs) and Cullen Charles (23-431, five TDs).
“It takes a lot of pressure off when you have guys beside you who can do big things,” Blanco said. “Tanner motivates me. He pushes me hard to do the things I do.”
The Tigers are looking to get over the quarterfinals hump. SMSH reached the quarterfinals in 2003-2005, 2018 and 2020 with its last semifinals appearance in 2002.
“We have to stay focused,” Blanco said when asked about the key to winning this week. “We have to come out hyped, start fast and don’t slow down on them.”
If the Tigers prevail Friday, they would face the winner of No. 2 Abbeville and No. 7 Union Parish. SMSH, which was eliminated at Union each of the past two years, would host the Farmers this time around.
Blanco wants to make sure his team wins a state title so senior leaders like Quinton and Mandrel Butler can finish their prep football careers with a championship ring.
“I look up to those guys,” Blanco said. “They lead by pushing us to do things better than we’ve been doing. They correct us when we’re doing something wrong. I don’t want them to go out sad. Those guys have been working hard since summer. I want them to go out with a ring.”