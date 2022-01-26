Purchase Access

The Daily Iberian presented the state champion Westgate High School football team with copies of the Westgate Special Section published by the newspaper, celebrating their historic victory.

Sports Director Matthew Louviere brought copies, free of charge, for each player, coac, and administrator to celebrate the team’s achievement. The special section will make a fantastic souvenir to remember the season.

The Daily Iberian Special Section includes game stories and player features from throughout the season, as well as photos from the championship game and victory parade through New Iberia.

Anyone who wishes to purchase a copy for themselves can contact the Daily Iberian at 337-365-6773. The cost is $2.

