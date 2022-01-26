Assistant Principal Kristi Romero, from left, Principal Neely Moore, Assistant Principal Julie Watts and Assistant Principal Emanuel Harding show their copies of the Westgate High football championship special section.
Danny Lewis, left, and Bradley Lewis with the special sections honoring the WHS state champion football team, presented to players, administrators and coaches free of charge.
Matthew Louviere / The Daily Iberian
Daily Iberian Sports Director Matthew Louviere presents Westgate head football coach Ryan Antoine with a special section honoring the team for its state championship.
The Daily Iberian presented the state champion Westgate High School football team with copies of the Westgate Special Section published by the newspaper, celebrating their historic victory.
Sports Director Matthew Louviere brought copies, free of charge, for each player, coac, and administrator to celebrate the team’s achievement. The special section will make a fantastic souvenir to remember the season.
The Daily Iberian Special Section includes game stories and player features from throughout the season, as well as photos from the championship game and victory parade through New Iberia.
Anyone who wishes to purchase a copy for themselves can contact the Daily Iberian at 337-365-6773. The cost is $2.