It’s often said that baseball is as American as apple pie, but for one Spanish exchange student at Westgate High School, it was softball that connected her to the quintessential American experience.
Erika Dotor Matas is a 15-year-old sophomore from Catalonia, Spain, who currently attends Westgate as an international exchange student. A track star back in Spain, Doctor Matas said that she had never heard of softball before her year in Louisiana.
“I run track in Spain, I’ve been running since I was 5 years old,” she said. “They convinced me to play softball this year and I decided to try it. I like it. It’s a sport that we don’t have in Spain, so it’s part of my American experience. I came here to experience everything that I can about America, so I’m trying an American sport.”
Dotor Matas explained that she initially decided to sign up for the exchange program because she wanted to learn more about herself.
“I was bored in Spain and I was going through some personal problems, so I thought that maybe it was time to try new things and forget a little bit about the things going on back in my country,” she said. “Now, I’m a new person. Everything has changed, I’m focused, I’m starting to realize what I like and what I don’t. I’m discovering who I am and who I want to be.”
Despite not knowing anything about softball before she arrived in the United States, Dotor Matas said that she is taking to the sport well. Her parents still aren’t sure what softball is, but they are happy that their daughter is trying a new sport.
“They (my parents) didn’t know what softball was, but I explained it to them,” she said. “I still think they don’t understand it all, but they were surprised because I never tried any other sports by track. I still run track here, but softball is my first sport to focus on right now.”
Dotor Matas added that her goals for the season are to better learn the sport and enjoy the time she has with her second family on the softball team.
“I want to play as much as I can, continue to learn all the rules, and just enjoy my time on the team,” she said. “In one year you can’t learn everything there is to know about a sport, and I’m playing with girls who have been playing since they were young. I just want to learn, have fun, and meet new people.”
She credits her coaches and their guidance with helping her to learn the sport so quickly.
“My coaches always make me feel better because they are always here to listen to me and to teach me what I’m doing wrong and right,” she said. “There are times when I’m on the field and I don’t know what to do but they’re always there to help me.”
Dotor Matas said that her experience in the U.S. has been positive, and she hopes to return to the U.S. once she graduates high school to attend college.
“I’ve really enjoyed my year here, but my parents told me that I can’t finish high school here, I have to finish it in Spain,” she said. “I told them that once I’m 18, I can do whatever I want, so I want to come back.”
Dotor Matas will return to Spain when the school year ends in May, and will return with a new appreciation for who she is and for the sport of softball that introduced her to many new friends.