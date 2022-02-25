Spain brings professional athlete experience to New Iberia with Next Level 24 Fitness

Garrick Spain, a former Hanson, Nicholls and New Orleans Saints football player, brings his years of sports and physical fitness experience to New Iberia with the opening of Next Level 24 Fitness.
Speaking after the ribbon cutting ceremony held on Thursday, Spain discussed the services offered at Next Level.
“At next Level 24 Fitness, we try to cover all services,” he said. “We start at 5 years old through adults. We offer speed training for boys and girls of all levels and sports, and also offer personal training. We also have a full-service nutrition bar featuring meal replacement protein shakes and energizing teas with aloe. It’s all about health and fitness as part of your overall well being.”
Spain said that his experiences as a professional athlete gave him the knowledge to help others achieve their dreams.
“I played for a few years at Nicholls before I was drafted to the New Orleans Saints, but my career was cut short after a few years due to a four wheeler accident. I found myself stressed and didn’t know what else to do in life. I have all this knowledge, so I wanted to give it back to the youth.”
“The whole game plan with Next Level 24 Fitness is to give back to the youth, teaching them things instead of waiting for them to try to get to a higher level and have to learn it themselves. I’m giving them that knowledge now.”
Spain explained that he wants to help the youth of New Iberia become successful citizens, not just successful athletes.
“My focus here is on being a mentor, just being the best version of Garrick,” he said. “Any kid from any school can come here, and you’re not just getting a training session. You’re getting someone that you can look up to, somebody who wants you to succeed in life. We try to guide the kids to not only become great athletes, but great people at Next Level.”
Next Level also offers free training sessions to kids of all ages on Saturdays.
“Staring next Saturday, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., we are doing free group speed sessions for girls and boys, no matter how old they are,” said Spain.
In addition to their regular services, Next Level will be hosting a car show on Saturday benefiting the Children’s Hospital of New Orleans. A kick-off Fitness class will be held at 11 a.m., followed by a Zumba class at 1 p.m. and a Strong 30 demo at 2 p.m. Giveaways, music, an outdoor obstacle course, and special guests will also be at the event. The address is 2705 South Lewis Street.