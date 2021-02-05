Southside High School and Ascension Episcopal won Acadiana Area High School Golf League varsity matches on Wednesday at Eagle Ridge Golf Course and Cane Row, respectively.
Southside finished with a team score of 211 with ESA second at 228 in the meet at Eagle Ridge in St. Martinville. Catholic High, Lafayette and St. Edmund also had golfers competing but did not have enough golfers to compete for team honors.
Catholic High School’s Asa Thibbs was the low medalist for the match with a 36 total.
Lucas Lavergne led Southside with a 48. Teammates Griffin Silsby (56), Brandon Bourgeois (54) and Tommy Ransonet (53) also contributed to the team score with Hudson Bludnell (66) also competing.
For ESA, Zach Lawrence had a team-best 55. Charlie Blanchard (56), Nick Disher (56) and Patrick Fitzgerald (61) also competed.
Christopher Cain represented Lafayette High with a 43.
For St. Ed’s, Harry West finished at 42 with Austin Standford at 61 and Simon Richard at 65.
At Cane Row in New Iberia, AES finished with a 151 and St. Thomas More at 170 for team honors. Delcambre sent three golfers to the meet, but did not have enough golfers competing to qualify for team honors.
Kale Fontenot of AES was the low medalist with a 36. His teammates at the match included Cannon Clark (37), Eli Ortego (38), Zach Belle (42) and Lee Palmer (40).
Jude Bourque led STM with a 37. Teammates competing included Cameron Meyers (44), James Stonecipher (47), Thomas Oubre (42) and Ethan Sullivan (51).
For Delcambre, Emmitt Duhon finished at 55, Parker LeBlanc at 66 and Luke Pasetti at 65.