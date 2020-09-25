Southland announces spring slate

FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference will resume football championship competition in the spring semester with a six-game round-robin schedule after the conference postponedfall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league announced in a prepared statement Tuesday.
The conference’s revised regular-season schedule will begin Feb. 20, and continue through April 10, and will feature six league games for its seven participating members — UIW, Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Sam Houston State and Southeastern Louisiana, according to a prepared statement from the league.
“We are very pleased to confirm our delayed 2020 Southland Conference football schedule into the 2021 spring semester,” Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “While the spring playing opportunity will be different in many ways, we are looking forward to providing this competitive and championship opportunity for our participating football programs, their student-athletes and coaches, and all of the fans and followers of Southland football. Additionally, the prospect of competing for an FCS national championship with multiple teams in the postseason is an annual goal for the league.”
On Aug. 12, Southland presidents approved the postponement of league football and other fall sports to the spring semester, and later agreed on an opt-out opportunity with the spring plan. Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Houston Baptist and Stephen F. Austin committed to playing football exclusively in the fall, while in other fall sports, all 13 members are expected to fully participate in the spring competitive season. Spring schedules for other fall sports will be announced in the near future.
The six-game, single round-robin football schedule will feature each team playing three home and three away games over an eight-week period. Each team will have multiple open dates during the slate to provide flexibility if schedule changes are necessary. The NCAA has approved a maximum of eight total games in a 13-week period that begins Jan. 23, so there may be some non-conference opportunities available for Southland teams.
With the new schedule, Southland teams will vie for a league championship with the winner receiving an automatic berth to the adjusted NCAA Division I Football Championship. The FCS playoffs, with a reduced bracket from 24 to 16 teams, will include 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large bids and a first-round starting date of April 24. The NCAA Championship Game, hosted by the Southland Conference for the last decade, is scheduled to return to Frisco’s Toyota Stadium on the weekend of May 15-16.
The schedule is contingent upon current health conditions in each university community, the statement said, following the guidance from the NCAA, and local medical authorities. Game management details, ticketing and attendance matters, media and broadcast issues, and other operational details will be determined by the Southland and the host institutions.
McNeese State
McNeese football will play host to Incarnate Word on Feb. 27 to open its six-game schedule.
McNeese also will play host to Lamar on March 13 and Nicholls on April 3 while visiting Southeastern Louisiana on March 6, Northwestern State March 20, and Sam Houston State on April 10.
SLU
SLU opens its conference slate on the road, traveling to Sam Houston State for a Feb. 27 contest. The Lions and Bearkats have only met twice in the past six regular seasons and Southeastern will be looking for its first win over its league foes since the second round of the 2013 FCS playoffs.
On March 6, McNeese comes to town for the 46th all-time meeting between the in-state foes. The two schools have held serve on their respective home fields in each of the last six meetings.
Northwestern State is the next visitor to Strawberry Stadium on March 13. SLU is 34-29 all-time versus its most frequent opponent in program history and has won the last eight meetings with the Demons.
SLU will be back on the road to close out its March schedule, traveling to UIW for a March 20 contest. Southeastern holds a 4-3 advantage in the all-time series versus one of its newest league rivals, though the Cardinals have won the last two meetings.
The Lions close out their home schedule on April 3, hosting Lamar. SLU is 11-4 versus the Cardinals, having won three straight and seven of its last eight versus LU.
The first spring version of the River Bell Classic closes the spring schedule, as SLU will head to Nicholls on April 10. The Colonels have won the last two meetings to take a 15-14 lead in the all-time series.
Southeastern is coming off a 2019 season that saw the Lions earn a trip to the FCS playoffs and defeat No. 8 Villanova in a 45-44 first-round thriller. SLU finished 8-5 overall under Southland Conference Coach of the Year Frank Scelfo and finished ranked in both the Stats Perform (No. 19) and AFCA Coaches (No. 18) national polls.
Northwestern State
“It’s different, as we all know, to be talking about our schedule at this time of the year,” Northwestern State head coach Brad Laird said. His third season at the helm of his alma mater will kick off in February. “Commissioner Tom Burnett and our athletic director Greg Burke did a great job putting together a schedule. You have seven teams who are eager to compete for the Southland Conference championship.”
NSU’s schedule kicks off Feb. 20 at Lamar and runs through an April 10 matchup at Incarnate Word. In between, the Demons play three of four games at home, beginning with a March 6 matchup against Nicholls.
In addition to that game, Northwestern State hosts McNeese (March 20) and Sam Houston State (April 1).
“Right off the bat, we have an away game at Lamar against a team with a new head football coach,” Laird said. “Then you end it with another away game, at Incarnate Word, which was a playoff team a couple of years ago. Sandwiched in the middle are three home games at Turpin Stadium, and we talk about how there’s nothing like Turpin Stadium on a Saturday night.”
In addition to the unconventional timing of the season, the six-game Southland slate will be played in a nine-week window.
Two of the Demons’ three open weeks come ahead of home games and the third is set for the week before the NCAA FCS playoffs begin.
“One open date comes before Nicholls, one comes before Sam Houston and the other comes before the start of the playoffs,” Laird said. “They fall at pretty good times. It’s a crapshoot once you put the schedule compared to the fall, but there are opportunities during those open weeks to get refreshed and get guys back healthy because we play some great football teams coming off those open weeks.”
NSU will have 15 fall practices, spread out across a 34-day period, similar to what it has in a typical spring workout period.
“As we look at those six games, our goal is to be 1-0 every week,” Laird said. “This fall, as legislation has passed that will allow us to have 15 fall-ball practices, gives us a chance to be able to go out and put the pads on and continue to get better.”
For NSU fans who purchased season tickets for the 2020 season, those tickets remain valid. Those season-ticket holders also will be rewarded with VIP parking for the three spring home games.