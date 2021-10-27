Southern Miss joining Sun Belt

NEW ORLEANS — Less than a decade ago, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns missed out on playing in the same conference as their old regional rival — the University of Southern Mississippi Eagles.
During realignment in 2013, Conference USA decided to poach four programs from the Sun Belt Conference but none were the Ragin’ Cajuns. Instead, C-USA chose North Texas, Middle Tennessee State, Florida Atlantic and Florida International to become members.
The two rivals — who are separated by only 220 miles — would not be in the same conference after all. That all changed on Tuesday as the SBC announced the addition of Southern Miss to the league after a unanimous vote of the conference CEOs.
Southern Miss will become an SBC member no later than July 1, 2023.
“This is a big day for our conference. We are thrilled to welcome The University of Southern Mississippi to the Sun Belt. Southern Miss brings a host of strengths to our conference. They are competitive across all of their sports, have a strong brand and are supported by a great fan base. The electric atmosphere surrounding their games is a tradition we are proud to now be a part of,” SBC Commissioner Keith Gill said. “I am grateful to President Dr. Rodney D. Bennett and Athletics Director Jeremy McClain for their leadership during this process. I’d also like to thank the CEOs and athletic directors of our current member institutions for their efforts as we continue our discussions around adding new members.”
The rivalry on the gridiron began in 1923 when Louisiana, then known as the Southwestern Louisiana Institute of Liberal and Technical Learning, defeated Southern Miss 66-0. From 1923 to 1930, the two programs played seven times with the Cajuns winning all seven times and outscoring its rival from the east 209 to 13.
The rivalry shifted, and for the most part stayed that way, with Southern Miss winning 54-0 in 1931. The two programs faced off 43 times in the next eight-plus decades with the Ragin’ Cajuns claiming victory only four times in that stretch.
Southern Miss leads the football series 40-11-1 including a 28-21 victory in the 2016 R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
The addition of Southern Miss will bring the number of SBC members to 13. Southern Miss will join App State, Little Rock, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, UTA, Texas State and Troy.
“When national realignment discussions began, our presidents and chancellors expressed confidence in the current SBC configuration, but also defined the parameters for potential new members. Our goal was to only add schools that added value, that fit geographically, and that mirrored our athletics and academic missions,” Sun Belt Executive Committee Chair Dr. Kelly Damphousse said. “Southern Miss perfectly matched those parameters, and my colleagues look forward to welcoming President Bennett and his colleagues to the Sun Belt Conference.”
Southern Miss brings some history of success in multiple sports with them into the SBC.
The Golden Eagles have won five NCAA national championships, with two in NCAA Division II football (1958 and 1962) and three individual crowns in track & field. The Golden Eagles football program has appeared in 26 bowl games, the men’s basketball program won the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) in 1987, the softball program has appeared in two College World Series twice (1999, 2000) and the baseball team advanced to the College World Series in 2009.
“Membership in the Sun Belt Conference is an exciting opportunity for The University of Southern Mississippi, for our student-athletes, for our alumni and fans, and for the University’s host communities,” Southern Miss President Rodney D. Bennett. “This move will allow Southern Miss student-athletes to compete in what is fast-becoming the best Group of Five conference in the country and will provide greater visibility for the University’s championship athletics programs.”
Southern Miss is expected to be the first addition of the SBC expansion.
Multiple media outlets have reported that both Old Dominion and Marshall of C-USA and FCS powerhouse James Madison are reportedly in negotiations to join the SBC.