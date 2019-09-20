Sophus a big surprise for Westgate

Perhaps the biggest surprise for the Westgate Tigers in last week’s 53-13 win over Vandebilt Catholic was the play of junior running back Kevion Sophus.
In the season-opening loss to Lafayette Christian, Sophus rushed for six yards on his only touch.
Last week, however, he rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns and could have had a lot more, according to WHS head coach Ryan Antoine.
“We still felt like he missed a couple of runs,” Antoine said. “Our running backs coach, Randall Antoine, watched the film and said Sophus could have had 200 more yards.”
With tailback Steven Antoine sidelined last week, Sophus stepped up in a big way.
“We held Steve out,” the WHS coach said. “He was battling an ankle injury so we decided not to use him. Also, Kevion fit our scheme well with what we were trying to do against Vandebilt.
“Steve is more of a between-the-tackles guy, while Kevion is more of a scatback on the perimeter who is also a good receiver. We wanted to get to the perimeter against Vandebilt because we felt we could beat them with our speed. He did a good job of that for us.”
Sophus, who hurdled a Vandebilt defender in the open field, is elusive with the ball in his hands.
“Kevion does a great job of making the first guy miss,” Antoine said. “That’s what we like about him. We can put him in space and if we get him one-on-one with an outside linebacker, he can make that guy miss and go for more yards.
“He had a real big offseason for us. He also had a real big summer. Being around guys like Kayshon (Boutte), Makhoven (Sonn) and Jordan Doucet — guys that work their tails off and get a lot of notoriety — Kevion wants to start getting his name in those conversations.”
Although Antoine said the junior remains a work-in-progress, the future does look promising.
“The jury is still out on Sophus,” the WHS coach said.
“We need to see a bigger body of work on him, but I was definitely excited about what he brought to the table for us Friday.
“It’s still early in the season and he’s growing into the position, so whenever Steve gets more healthy that’ll be a great one-two punch.”
Sophus patterns his style after New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell.
“I try to be a patient runner,” he said, “but once I see the hole I just go.”
Antoine said the Tigers were highly motivated after being held scoreless in Week 1.
“We did a better job of executing,” he said. “I was excited that our guys came out focused and ready.
We took it personal, not scoring and losing the tough game that we did.
We took it personal as a team and as a coaching staff.
We harped on executing better and that helped us out on Friday.”