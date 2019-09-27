Sonn steps up in the spotlight for Westgate as Tigers prep for Tara

It was senior wide receiver Makholven Sonn’s turn to lead the charge for the Westgate Tigers last week.
On the heels of big outings from fellow wideout Kayshon Boutte and running back Kevion Sophus, Sonn caught four passes for 110 yards in Westgate’s 26-14 win over NISH.
“It was good for Makholven to have a good game,” WHS head coach Ryan Antoine said of the Kansas State commit. “It was just kind of how the game unfolded.
“Kayshon demands that double-team, and Sophus is now starting to run the ball real well and do some things out of the backfield. You can stop one, but you’ll have a hard time stopping all of our guys when we’re clicking.”
After losing 7-0 to Lafayette Christian Academy, Westgate has won two straight heading into Friday’s road game vs. Tara (2-1). The game will be played at Belaire High School in Baton Rouge.
“In Week 1, we didn’t do very well offensively,” Antoine said. “In Week 2, Kayshon and Jordan Doucet had good games against Vandebilt (Catholic), so it was Makholven’s time to come out and excel.
“We were excited about what he was able to do, and Brennan (Landry) was able to find him right behind NISH’s defensive line and linebackers.”
According to Antoine, his fleet of receivers is happy as long as the team is winning.
“Those guys are very selfless,” the WHS coach said. “If we’re winning, that’s all they’re worried about. If we’re winning, they’re okay.
“They all play off each other, and they know they have to find ways to impact the game. They might have to be good blockers if we’re running the ball well.”
On the year, Landry is 25 of 52 for 512 yards passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
“Brennan is doing a good job of managing the game,” Antoine said. “There’s still a couple of things that we want him to work on, but we’re definitely seeing improvements every week.
“He’s a kid that takes the game serious and doesn’t make the same mistake twice. He’s a kid that knows how to distribute the ball to his playmakers.”
Defense, which was a weak spot for much of last year, has been a strong suit of the Tigers. Thus far, Westgate is allowing just over 11 points per game.
“(Defensive tackle) Parker Nelson and (defensive back) Blayne Delahoussaye played well last week,” Antoine said. “Kenery Touriac had two sacks. The defense is doing a good job of maintaining, but we want to improve on how we do on an opponent’s first drive.
“Against LCA and NISH, we gave up a touchdown on the first series. We’re trying to work on not giving up anything early on so we don’t have to do as much work on the back end of games. But I Iike how we’re flying around and playing together. There’s a lot of energy, and we have a lot of great minds on our defensive staff.”