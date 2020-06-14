LOREAUVILLE — A 32-year-old New Iberia bass angler was in a familiar place Wednesday during and after the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series contest at Lake Fausse Pointe.
Jacob Shoopman was in a borrow pit along the West Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee during the circuit’s sixth tournament of 2020, just like he was in the second tournament him and his longtime teammate won handily May 15. After this past week’s tournament, he was in the winner’s circle again with his dad, Don Shoopman.
The father-son team from New Iberia checked in at 8:30 p.m. with three bass weighing 6.42 pounds to win $540 and finish ahead of a 24-boat field that left Marsh Field Boat Landing at 5:30 p.m. They also boasted the evening’s biggest bass, a 3.20-pounder worth another $120.
“I really didn’t expect to win with the weight we had going in with 6 ½ pounds. I expected a couple people to come in with 6 pounds-plus but that didn’t happen,” the younger Shoopman said Friday morning.
The team of New Iberian Chris Vedrines and Jean Trahan of Lafayette came closest with a three-bass limit weighing 4.71 pounds for the runner-up spot and $324.
Bucky Crowson of Lafayette, formerly of New Iberia, and Kevin Suit of New Iberia finished third with three bass that tipped the scale at 4.15 pounds for $216.
The Teche Area’s evening bass tournament anglers found the fishing much tougher than it has been in their fifth outing on the heavily pressured lake this season. Bites were at a premium.
The younger Shoopman realized that before launching the Triton aluminum bass boat Wednesday. He fished a two-day Louisiana Bass Cats tournament on the lake this past weekend and finished third as a guest with Zach Suit.
“I knew the lake was fishing tough, obviously. I couldn’t catch them for nothing (during the bass club tournament). I was hoping to get three bites (in the evening tournament) and I ended up doing it,” he said.
“The area we’re fishing, I know if we can get our limit, one or two are going to be decent. Two of them turned out to be decent,” he said.
“I had three bites and none of them missed it or whatever they do sometimes, like they did in the previous tournament,” he said, recalling a third-place finish in the WN Hawg Fights BTS at the lake May 27.
It was one of those dreaded slow starts, which was half-expected as the winners went approximately 1 hour, 25 minutes with two half-hearted bites and nary a bass to show for them.
“We made our first lap around the area. I threw a little bit spinnerbait and crank bait. The second pass I just locked the buzz bait in my hand. The shade line was coming out a little farther where the topwater bite might get a little better,” said the merchandiser for Coca-Cola Bottling United.
“It was a little after 7 when we put the first fish in the livewell. After that I got pretty confident because it was a solid 2 ¼, 2 ½-pounder,” he said.
Approximately 10-15 minutes later, his Superbait Buzz Bait nailed a bass far behind a small, leafy tree in the water. The 13-incher fought like a heavyweight champ in the tree limbs before getting yanked out.
“That probably was my toughest one to catch. I had to get him airborne. I think if it was a good one it would have been interesting,” he said with a chuckle.
Another 10-15 minutes or so later, he had no problem with a solid hookset and bringing the 3.20-pounder to a waiting landing net.
“I came back from a different angle and was able to get a cast through a laydown and came right over the main branch. He hit it good,” he said.
Theirs was one of six limits weighed in the 24-boat field. Seven boats came in with two bass and two with one. Nine boats didn’t weigh a fish.
The Shoopmans also won the second WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament this year with 10.59 pounds, including a 5.41-pounder. The 2015 Hawg Fights Angler(s) of the Year team is back in first place a little more than halfway through the season five years later.
The next WN Hawg Fights BTS contest is scheduled to be held at 5:30 p.m. June 24. The $60 entry fee per boat must be paid before 1 p.m. the day of the tournament at Cajun Guns & Tackle in New Iberia.