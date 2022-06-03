Full details available at RaginCajuns.com/SBcamps
LAFAYETTE - The nationally recognized Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball program, the three-time defending Sun Belt Conference champion and participant in the NCAA Tournament for 23 consecutive editions, is hosting summer camps for all ages in the month of June at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park (229 Cajundome Blvd.) on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.

Those interested in signing up can do so by visiting RaginCajuns.com/SBcamps and choosing the respective softball camp they wish to attend. All UL employees will receive a 10-percent discount on camp fees.

Below is the complete schedule for the 2022 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball Summer Camps:

Junior Ragin Cajuns Day Camp

Dates: Tuesday-Thursday, June 14-16

Time: 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Ages: 5-9 years old

Ragin Cajun Summer Day Camp

Dates: Tuesday-Thursday, June 14-16

Time: 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Ages: Grades 4-6

Ragin Cajun Summer Pitching Camp

Date: Tuesday, June 14

Time: 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Ages: Grades 4-6

Ragin Cajun Summer Catching Camp

Date: Wednesday, June 15

Time: 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Ages: Grades 4-6

Ragin Cajuns Two-Day Prospect Camp

Dates: Monday-Tuesday, June 20-21

Time: 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Ages: Grades 7-12

Ragin Cajuns Pitching Prospect Camp

Date: Monday, June 20

Time: 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Ages: Grades 7-12

Ragin Cajuns Catching Prospect Camp

Date: Tuesday, June 21

Time: 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Ages: Grades 7-12

Per NCAA rules, sports camps and clinics conducted by the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are open to any and all entrants. Enrollment is limited only by age, grade level, gender, and capacity restrictions as specified.

For additional questions, or assistance with registration, please call (337) 482-6150 or send an e-mail to camp coordinator Terri Hill at terri.hill@louisiana.edu.



