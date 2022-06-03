LAFAYETTE - The nationally recognized Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball program, the three-time defending Sun Belt Conference champion and participant in the NCAA Tournament for 23 consecutive editions, is hosting summer camps for all ages in the month of June at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park (229 Cajundome Blvd.) on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.
Those interested in signing up can do so by visiting RaginCajuns.com/SBcamps and choosing the respective softball camp they wish to attend. All UL employees will receive a 10-percent discount on camp fees.
Below is the complete schedule for the 2022 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball Summer Camps:
Junior Ragin Cajuns Day Camp
Dates: Tuesday-Thursday, June 14-16
Time: 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Ages: 5-9 years old
Ragin Cajun Summer Day Camp
Dates: Tuesday-Thursday, June 14-16
Time: 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Ages: Grades 4-6
Ragin Cajun Summer Pitching Camp
Date: Tuesday, June 14
Time: 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Ages: Grades 4-6
Ragin Cajun Summer Catching Camp
Date: Wednesday, June 15
Time: 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Ages: Grades 4-6
Ragin Cajuns Two-Day Prospect Camp
Dates: Monday-Tuesday, June 20-21
Time: 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Ages: Grades 7-12
Ragin Cajuns Pitching Prospect Camp
Date: Monday, June 20
Time: 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Ages: Grades 7-12
Ragin Cajuns Catching Prospect Camp
Date: Tuesday, June 21
Time: 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Ages: Grades 7-12
Per NCAA rules, sports camps and clinics conducted by the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are open to any and all entrants. Enrollment is limited only by age, grade level, gender, and capacity restrictions as specified.
For additional questions, or assistance with registration, please call (337) 482-6150 or send an e-mail to camp coordinator Terri Hill at terri.hill@louisiana.edu.