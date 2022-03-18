For the Suire family, soccer Saturdays are a family tradition.
Josh Suire has been coaching at the Iberia Soccer Association for four years, joined by his wife Dorie Suire, their children, Jayden and Payton, and niece Katelyn Marceaux.
Katelyn, 20, played at New Iberia Senior High for four years before receiving an offer to play at Mississippi Valley State. Jayden, 14, will be attending New Iberia Senior High next season, and currently plays in the ISA U14 division. Payton, 10, plays at the U10 level and is coached by Josh.
Josh Suire said he initially got involved with soccer when Jayden started playing in 2014 but didn’t begin coaching until Payton got to the U8 level in 2018. While he and Dorie coached together for a while, Dorie has now moved on to her own team, also in the U10 division.
“Now, we both coach separate teams in U10, and we play against each other,” Josh said. “We actually played against each other in the championship last season, but I won. We’re also both board members on the ISA board, and Katelyn was as well before she left to play in Mississippi.”
Josh is currently serving as the U8 commissioner, while Dorie is Special Events coordinator and Katelyn was previously the U4 commissioner.
In addition to their coaching schedules on game days, the family also spends practices together twice a week.
“On Tuesdays and Thursdays we run the practices for both teams, and a lot of times Jayden will be with us too to help out with the younger players,” Josh said. “Whenever we run scrimmages against each other, he likes to be the referee for us, so everybody participates. When Katelyn was here, she would run her practices then as well because she had her own team. We all do everything together and learn from each other. Anytime we see a spot where somebody may need help, we are there to give advice or help out. Everything we do as a family is around soccer, it’s a big part of our lives.”
Now that Katelyn has started her college playing career, she spends less time with the family at the PepperPlex soccer fields, but Josh said that he is happy to see her achieve her dream of playing DI soccer.
“It’s amazing. We’re so proud of her,” he said. “That was her dream when she first stepped onto the field at NISH. Making the team her first year was the best thing because she has never played competitively before that, it was just rec. The sky’s the limit for her. DI was her dream and she’s there. Without good coaches behind her and pushing her to her best, she wouldn’t have made it. Nobody gave up on her, we all pushed her to be her best.”
Josh’s oldest son, Jayden, doesn’t have the same competitive drive as Katelyn does, but Josh said that may change when he starts school at New Iberia Senior High next year.
“Jayden isn’t the one who wants to play competitively, he told us that he doesn’t really want to play in a competitive league like in high school, he likes doing the recreational stuff. He doesn’t see soccer as being the main goal in life, so he doesn’t want to try out for NISH right now. That may change after this season, but right now it’s up in the air for him.”
Their youngest son, Payton, has been a competitor all his life. Diagnosed with Retinoblastoma as a young child, Payton continued to play at ISA while undergoing treatment for his cancer.
“Payton is like a clone of Katelyn,” Josh said. “He has that never-give-up attitude and always wants to show you that he can be better. He’s a fighter.
With another child on the way, the Suire family will surely be involved with soccer for the foreseeable future. Josh said that he always tries to recruit kids to try out soccer, and encourages kids who aren’t playing sports to give it a chance.
“Any chance that I get I try to encourage kids to play soccer because it’s an amazing sport,” he said. “It helps with discipline and teamwork and showing the kids how soccer can bring everyone together.”