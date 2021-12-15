Soccer runs in the family for NISH freshman Gabi Sorrel

For New Iberia Senior High School freshman Gabi Sorrel, soccer runs in the family.
Her father, Steven Sorrel, has been coaching her teams for years, and her sister Madison Sorrel currently plays at Coker University in South Carolina.
“It’s crazy but I like the craziness most of the time. I don’t like to be still.”
Gabi joins many of her travel soccer teammates on the Yellow Jackets team this year, adding much needed firepower and midfield stability.
NISH head coach Wayland Bourque says that Gabi, despite her age, is a leader on the team.
“She’s a great role model,” said Bourque. “She brings a lot of energy to the team and I think that she is a great leader.
Being such a pivotal player for the Yellow Jackets is the result of years of hard work and dedication, many of which were overseen by her father. Steven began coaching Gabi when she was 8 years old, playing for competitive teams in the New Iberia and Lafayette area .
Despite the challenges of coaching his daughter, Steven says that Gabi is a great player to coach and is poised to continue to improve.
“She can be a little hard-headed at times, but it’s just dealing with your own kid,” said Sorrel. “Overall, she works hard, she does what you tell her to do. You can’t ask for any more than that from an athlete.”
Gabi says that being a coach’s daughter means that you are in the spotlight a lot, but enjoys the time spent with her father.
“Most of the time, it’s good,” said Gabi. “When I got switched to club without him, I hated it. I would rather be with him, but sometimes it gets hectic because he’s harder on me, but I still like it better when he is my coach.
“She is a team player, she likes to work hard with her team,” said Steven. “She’s pretty confident on the ball and she’s been around soccer long enough that she knows the game very well.”
Not only does Gabi have her own experience on the soccer field to draw upon, she also learns from watching her sister.
“I definitely look up to her a lot. I take advice from her whenever I can.”
Steven says that while his daughters each have their own personalities, Gabi has the skills to follow in her sister’s footsteps.
“I don’t like to compare the two, because they are two different athletes,” said Steven. “Overall, she has got the ability if she wants to take her game to the next level. It’s just whether or not she wants to.”
Gabi is a promising player, with the size and skill to be noticed immediately whenever she is on the field. She already has 4 goals and 4 assists this season, with half the season remaining.
For now, however, she isn’t focused on playing at the next level.
“I’m just living in the moment right now,” explained Gabi. “I guess as I get older, I’ll figure it out, but right now I’m just worrying about this and not the future too much.”
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action on Wednesday when they host Cecilia. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.