ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville Senior High Tigers step outside of district play today at Class 4A Teurlings Catholic.
A potent ground game boosted the Tigers (5-1 overall, 3-0 in District 6-3A) to recent victories over Kaplan and Erath.
Although junior quarterback Tanner Harrison had trouble through the air last week, he made things happen with his legs.
“I think he was 1-of-10 passing vs. Erath,” SMSH head coach Vincent DeRouen said. “He didn’t throw the ball as well as we thought he could, but we didn’t have to throw much.
“He missed some wide-open receivers, but he controlled and managed the game well. He ran the ball extremely well.”
Harrison carried 17 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the 36-28 win at Erath. Freshman Steven Blanco rushed for 156 yards on 16 attempts with three scores and Mandrel Butler added one rush for 24 yards and a TD.
“We try to preserve Mandrel as much as we can,” DeRouen said. “He’s real lean without a lot of body fat, which causes him to cramp up.
“We would like him to run the ball a little more because he’s dynamic with it in his hands, but we have to be careful. We definitely need him on defense this week because Teurlings throws the ball so much.”
The Rebels (2-4) have played a tough schedule with losses to Westgate, Carencro, St. Thomas More and Notre Dame.
Teurlings quarterback Kaden Boulet is fourth among area passers with 942 yards, seven TDs and seven interceptions. Tailback Larkin Spring ranks ninth with 496 yards on 90 carries and 10 scores.
“Teurlings has played some really good teams,” DeRouen said. “I think every team they lost to is a highly-ranked team.
“They have a real football tradition so you can throw their record out the window. On film, they jump out at you by doing some really good things.”
The Tigers hope to control the clock with Blanco toting the rock as much as possible.
“He’s growing up and starting to understand,” DeRouen said of the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder.
“At one point, he was a typical freshman who was trying to take everything to the sideline and up the field, but now he’s using his vision and putting his foot in the ground a little better and running real hard.”
DeRouen said Blanco has done a stellar job with ball security.
“He hasn’t lost a fumble,” DeRouen said. “He put a few on the ground early, but he hasn’t lost one. He’s a big, strong kid, nicely put together, so he has a good, strong grip on the ball.”
The Tigers are currently seeded fourth in Class 3A.
“We haven’t put it all together yet,” DeRouen said. “We’ve played good at times. We’ve seen some good things offensively and defensively, but at other times, we’ve stunk it up pretty good both penalty-wise and having brain cramps.”