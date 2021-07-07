SMSH optimistic about 2021 season, must stay healthy

ST. MARTINVILLE — With 18 starters returning from a team that went 8-3 and reached the Class 3A quarterfinals, St. Martinville Senior High coach Vincent DeRouen is optimistic about the upcoming season.
“We should be a seasoned ballclub and we still have only four seniors starting,” he said. “The future is bright. Hopefully, we can keep it going and keep these kids healthy.”
DeRouen said that his team has been shorthanded recently due to a rash of injuries.
“We’re working on conditioning and trying to stay healthy,” he said. “Right now, we’ve been going through it injury-wise. We have four or five kids who are out. We had three or four kids that left the school and transferred to Breaux Bridge, so depth will be a problem.”
Depth won’t be a problem at the offensive skill positions. The Tigers bring back dual-threat quarterback Tanner Harrison, as well as receivers Harvey Broussard and Cullen Charles, and running back Steven Blanco.
Broussard, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior, already holds scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Penn State, Virginia, Louisville, Hawaii and UCF, among others.
“Harvey has 12 to 15 offers,” DeRouen said. “We just need to work on getting him in a little better shape. We’re putting a lot on him. Down the line, that will bode well for him. He has good size, good speed, he’s real intelligent and good with the books.”
In a first-round playoff win vs. Kaplan, Broussard caught four passes for 152 yards and a touchdown and added a reception for a 2-point conversion.
“Everything is getting better with recruiting as it goes along,” Broussard said. “I’ve gotten a lot more interest from going to camps this summer.”
Broussard, who camped at LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Florida State, hasn’t been ranked yet by the major recruiting sites, but that doesn’t bother him.
“I’m a humble kid,” he said. “The way I perfect my craft and catch the ball is all that matters. It’s all about my performance. I’m going to get my stars regardless.”
Mississippi State, Arkansas and UCF are recruiting Broussard the hardest. Arkansas recently re-offered Broussard a scholarship for a second time. LSU, Miami and South Florida are showing major interest.
“LSU is coming on hard,” he said. “After the camp, they spoke to me and told me they liked my upside. They think they can work with me. They said I need to work on some little things to perfect my craft and then they’re going to offer me.”
The defense will be led by seniors Quinton and Mandrel Butler.
“Both Mandrel and Quinton Butler have been starting for us since their freshman year,” DeRouen said. “It’s their time to show up and shine. I thought Quinton would be a little more highly recruited. I still don’t understand the recruiting game.
“Quinton isn’t as tall as everybody would like him to be, but he’s definitely a great player. They’re both hard-working kids who have hit the weights pretty good. They’ve conditioned well in the offseason.”
Quinton Butler is one of three returning starters on the defensive line, while Mandrel Butler is a versatile defensive back who can play cornerback and safety. Mandrel Butler, who recently received his first scholarship offer from Southern, was among the team leaders in rushing last year.
“Up front on defense, we only lost tackle Billy Ray Williams,” DeRouen said. “We’re excited about what we have. We have the cornerbacks coming back in Lakavin James and Karon Jean Louis. Those two cornerbacks saved us in some big-time games, including a playoff game and the last game of the regular season.
“We’re excited about what we have. We’re only replacing one person up front on the offensive line. We have players back. We just don’t know how well they’ll do. Even defensively, we’re only replacing two linebackers and the free safety.”