SMSH on the road in round 2 after Iota upsets Brusly

ST. MARTINVILLE — When the Class 3A football playoff brackets were released, the thought was that St. Martinville Senior High would be home through the quarterfinals and then either travel to No. 2 Abbeville or face No. 7 Union at home in the semifinals.
In the LHSAA playoffs, a lower seed can earn the right to host the next playoff game with an upset of a higher seed — except for the semifinals, when the higher seed always gets home-field advantage.
Iota nixed the Tigers’ plans to host a second-round game when the No. 19 Bulldogs upset No. 14 Brusly 17-7 last week, but SMSH coach Vincent DeRouen isn’t fretting about the trip to Acadia Parish Friday.
“Look, it’s playoff football. It’s definitely not a downer to travel because we’ve had to travel to Shreveport and Union Parish the past few years,” DeRouen said. “This one is right here. It’s a hop, skip and jump.”
On paper, Brusly looked like a solid favorite against Iota. The Panthers were 7-2 with their only losses coming to undefeated University Lab and defending Class 3A state champion Madison Prep. The Panthers gave Madison Prep all it could handle before bowing 24-20 in Week 10.
“Iota plays hard. They stayed in the game and found a way to win,” DeRouen said of the Bulldogs’ first-round upset.
“That’s the scary part. On film, they might not have looked like the better team coming in, but once the game started, they kept fighting and found a way to win. That’s what’s scary about them. They battle.”
Iota (8-3) erased an early 7-0 deficit and outgained Brusly 364 yards to 126. The Bulldogs were balanced on offense with two 100-yard rushers and two touchdown passes from quarterback Dawson Wallace to tight end Owen Harmon.
“They have every offensive formation you can imagine,” DeRouen said. “They have a lot of sets to make you adjust and move.
“They do well in the run game. They’re hard-nosed kids who don’t really try to juke or run around you. They can get eight to 10 yards a pop.”
DeRouen and his staff haven’t finalized the defensive game-plan for Friday, but the Tigers plan to have star defensive back Mandrel Butler keep a close eye on Iota tight end Owen Harmon.
“The tight end is really, really good,” DeRouen said of Harmon, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior. “He’s dynamic. They try to get the ball to him in hell or high water.
“They try to get the ball to him in the run game, the speed sweep game, and the deep game. They line him up everywhere. He’s like (Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis) Kelce. They use him at H-Back, wideout, slotback, even in the backfield.”
St. Martinville (9-2) cruised to a 47-6 win over No. 30 McDonogh #35 last week. Steven Blanco rushed for two TDs. Tanner Harrison completed 7 of 10 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown to Cullen Charles.
Harrison also rushed for 181 yards and three TDS on 10 carries, including a 97-yard scamper, and Harvey Broussard scored on a long punt return.
“Last week went according to plan,” DeRouen said. “We had big plays early both on offense and defense. Tanner was explosive, the receivers did their thing, and we even got good work from our kick return game. We got up early, which enabled us to take some kids out and get them rested.”