ERATH — Five players scored in double figures and St. Martinville came close to a second straight 100-point game Thursday, beating Erath 96-45 in a District 6-3A boys’ basketball game.
Andrew Savoy led SMSH with 19 points, including five 3-point shots. Jalen Mitchell also had five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and Datayvious Gabriel had 17 points. Tanner Harrison added 13 points and Shannon Zeno had 10, with Gabriel, Harrison and Zeno each hitting one 3-pointer. SMSH hit 14 shots from outside the arc to one by Erath.
Ben Fourroux led Erath with 18 points, Christian Pillette had 10 and Rawlis Leslie had 8. The Bobcats converted 12 of 17 free throws and SMSH was 6-for-11.
St. Martinville 100, Kaplan 41
KAPLAN — The St. Martinville Senior High Tigers scored nearly as many points in the third quarter (35) as they allowed Kaplan to score in four quarters (41) on the way to a romp over the Pirates in a District 6-3A boys’ basketball game Tuesday.
SMSH also outscored the Bucs from beyond the 3-point line alone, finishing with 16 3-pointers for 48 of their 100 points.
Four players scored in double figures for the Tigers and 12 players scored in all.
Jalen Mitchell led St. Martinville with 21 points on seven 3-pointers. Datayvious Gabriel and Delian Mallery added 12 points each and Tanner Olivier had 11 points, with Gabriel, Mallery and Jayvyn Duncan hitting two 3-pointers each and Andrew Savoy, Shannon Zeno and Tanner Olivier contributing one apiece from beyond the arc.
St. Martinville led 17-3 after one quarter 38-15 at halftime and 73-21 after three periods.
Orlando Roy and John Bessard led Kaplan with 7 points each and Thomas Dewbre, Mason Dontrell and Lincoln Greene scoring 6 each. The Pirates hit six 3-pointers and went 11-for-18 at the foul line, compared to St. Martinville’s 2-for-4 night shooting free throws.
Girls
Franklin 61, Delcambre 37
FRANKLIN — Rontrina Hawkins scored 25 points and Makhai Fernandez had 20 to lead Franklin to a District 7-2A girls’ basketball win over Delcambre Wednesday.
Franklin led only 14-13 after one quarter but held Delcambre to 5 second-quarter points to lead 33-18 at halftime.
Amari Butler added 9 points and Anya Smith had 6 for Franklin.
The Lady Hornets improved to 9-4 overall and 4-0 in district.