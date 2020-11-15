SMSH looks to learn from loss to Teurlings

LAFAYETTE — Friday night at Teurlings Catholic, the St. Martinville Senior High Tigers absorbed a 59-19 spanking from the Class 4A Rebels.
Afterward, SMSH head coach Vincent DeRouen wasn’t in the mood to talk about any moral victories that the Tigers might claim.
“I told them that we have to go back to the drawing board and do a better job at practice,” DeRouen said.
“The sun will come up tomorrow. We just have to take this whooping right now and learn from it.”
The most recent power ratings have the Tigers at No. 11 in Class 3A. Before the Teurlings game, SMSH was No. 4.
The Tigers will finish the regular season at home this week vs. a rebuilding Crowley squad. The Gents (0-7, 0-2 in District 6-3A) have been outscored 105-29 by league opponents Abbeville and Kaplan in the last two weeks.
In the first half Friday, the Tigers and Rebels combined for 57 points.
Teurlings (3-4) got excellent field position in the early going as junior Ryan Richard, an Erath High transfer, returned two kicks for 107 yards.
Both returns set up easy touchdowns on a short field for the Rebels, who amassed 225 yards of total offense in the first quarter.
Trailing 14-0 midway through the first quarter, the Tigers got on the board with a 87-yard scamper by Steven Blanco, who powered his way through the hole between the right guard and tackle.
However, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound freshman only carried five more times before exiting with a turf toe injury.
“He got hurt,” DeRouen said of his feature tailback. “He had turf toe and couldn’t come back and run in the second half.
“It was just one of those deals. Once he got hurt, we were one-dimensional. They hurt us defensively by winning the field position battle, and once that happened, it sort of killed the game from that point on.”
Blanco finished with six carries for a game-high 126 yards.
Later in the first quarter, Tanner Harrison kept for a 25-yard touchdown to close the deficit to 21-13.
The Rebels continued to sustain drives, however, and eventually built a 38-19 halftime lead at halftime.
“I’m disappointed,” DeRouen said. “We couldn’t stop them at all.”
Teurlings tailback Larkin Spring rushed for four touchdowns with a game-high 157 yards on 19 carries. TyRick Gary, the junior backup tailback, kept Spring fresh.
Gary scored the game’s first touchdown on a short reception from Kaden Boulet, who completed 9--of-16 passes for 159 yards.
Boulet and Gary each added a rushing touchdown, as well.
“We did some things offensively that we wanted to do, but the field position battle kind of killed us,” DeRouen said.
In the first half, the Tigers rolled up 307 yards of total offense.
Harrison finished with 201 yards passing. The junior also completed a 34-yard scoring strike to Cullen Charles, who totaled three catches for 69 yards.
Sophomore receiver Harvey Broussard grabbed four passes for 109 yards. On the final play of the first half, Broussard hauled in a 49-yard bomb from Harrison but was stopped just shy of the goal-line.
“That could have been a momentum swing,” DeRouen said. “Football is a game of inches and we didn’t get that inch.
“Teurlings just did a real good job. They’ve lost to some real good teams. Coming in, we knew that their record wasn’t indicative of how good they were. I think we were in shock once they put it on us pretty good.”