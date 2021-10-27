SMSH looking for win, not worried about rankings

ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville Senior High currently holds the No. 4 power rating in Class 3A, and it’s possible that the Tigers could improve their standing with a win over 4A Teurlings Catholic at home Friday.
SMSH coach Vincent DeRouen is only concerned with getting the W, though.
“I don’t look at power ratings until the last week of the season,” he said. “That’s my superstition. Otherwise, I might stay awake all night trying to work the computations.”
Last week, the Tigers wrapped up the District 6-3A title with an easy win over Erath. In the past three weeks, quarterback Tanner Harrison has totaled 698 yards with 12 TDs in league victories against Abbeville, Kaplan and Erath.
“The line did an outstanding job last week,” DeRouen said. “That’s where it started from. In the past, Tanner had been running for his life and couldn’t settle down. Against Erath, the line did what they were supposed to do, and that allowed our skill people to do what they’re supposed to do.”
Josh Cormier, Javin Griffin and Phalijah Alexander helped open the blocking lanes as the Tigers scored 53 points in the first half last week.
“Cormier did a masterful job,” DeRouen said. “Griffin is deadly. He plays nasty. We have to slow him down sometimes because he’s so intense.”
In the past two weeks, Harrison is averaging 30.25 yards per carry (8-242) with five TDs while completing 9 of 11 passes for 259 yards and six TDs.
“We had some designed quarterback draws,” DeRouen said. “Some were designed runs. We mix it up. Tanner only played a quarter and a half against Erath and Kaplan. He took advantage of his opportunities.”
Sophomore running back Steven Blanco has rushed for 684 yards and 12 touchdowns, and receivers Cullen Charles (3-115, 2 TDs) and Harvey Broussard (4-128, 2 TDs) have come on strong in the past two weeks for St. Martinville.
Teurlings Catholic (5-3) counters with quarterback Preston Welch (117-214, 1,829 yards, 14 TDs, 8 INT), receivers Kentrell Prejean (43-801, 4 TDs) and Bradford Cain (22-375, 1 TDs), and running back Tanner Brinkman (132-790, 9 TDs).
“Last time we played them, we didn’t play assignment football,” DeRouen said of last year’s 59-19 loss at Teurlings. “We’re going to try to hone in on that. Teurlings is a really good football team. When you look at them on film, they don’t look like a team that has just lost three games. Every game they lost, they could have won.”
After losses to 4A programs Westgate and Carencro, DeRouen is optimistic about the Tigers’ chances against the Rebels.
“Iron sharpens iron,” he said, “so we want to get ready for the type of run we want to make in the postseason.”