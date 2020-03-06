ST. MARTINVILLE — The 10th-seeded St. Martinville Tigers go for a second straight upset over a higher seed Friday evening in Monroe.
On Tuesday, the Tigers got 44 points from the trio of Jalen Mitchell, Harvey Broussard and Datayvious Gabriel in a 60-42 win at No. 7 Lutcher in a Class 3A second-round playoff game.
Up next is No. 2 Wossman (31-3), which finished as 3A runner-up last year to Madison Prep.
The Wildcats, led by 6-foot-5 senior Nick Traylor, have demolished their first two postseason opponents.
Last week, Wossman trounced Abbeville by 56 points in a bi-district matchup.
Tuesday, the Wildcats followed up with a 34-point margin of victory vs. Northwest.
As a junior, Traylor averaged over 20 points per game while earning first-team all-state accolades.
The Wildcats’ resume is highlighted by three wins over 5A No. 2 Ouachita Parish, two wins vs. 5A quarterfinalist West Monroe, and two wins vs. 2A No. 2 Rayville.
The only losses for the south Monroe program came against 3A No. 1 Bossier, Division II No. 1 St. Thomas More and Ouachita Parish.
Wossman won three of four vs. Ouachita and one of two vs. Bossier.
“Wossman is athletic,” SMHS head coach Imaru Jones said. “They can get up and down the floor.
“I was just watching the film of their game against St. Thomas More. We’ll try to use the same tactics STM did, one of which was controlling the flow of the game. We want to keep it a half-court game and play at our pace instead of theirs.”
STM defeated Wossman 54-50 in the Cougars’ Sunkist Shootout in late December.
“We’re planning to go up there and win,” Jones said. “We know it’s possible. Seeing what STM did, we know it’s possible. I just hope we can do it.”
Against Lutcher, the Tigers (27-8) broke free in the second half after leading by one point at the break.
“Our defense was working,” Jones said. “My center, Davontre Alexander, took about eight charges. Every time Lutcher would penetrate, he was there to take the charge.
“They had to shoot from the outside, and we defended the 3-point line well. It was 19-18 at the half. We missed some open shots and blew some lay-ups, but we eliminated those mistakes in the second half.”
6-foot-3 freshman Harvey Broussard has been a big plus while coming off the bench most of the time.
“Harvey got to the free-throw line a lot against Lutcher,” Jones said.
After losing in the regular-season finale vs. Crowley, the Tigers have refocused.
“It was either win or go home after that game,” Jones said. “We changed our offense and defense a little bit and made some changes to suit our players and make them more successful.”
St. Martinville has won its share of big games, as well, beating 4A quarterfinalist Cecilia twice, 4A No. 2 Breaux Bridge once, and routing Division V No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh by 32 points.