SMSH leads wire-to-wire in tight game with Kaplan

ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville Senior High led from start to finish to remain perfect in District 6-3A with a 32-20 over Kaplan for homecoming on Friday.
The Tigers (4-1, 2-0) got three touchdowns from junior quarterback Tanner Harrison, who tossed two TDs to Harvey Broussard and ran for another.
Harrison was 6-of-7 for 158 yards with Broussard catching three passes for 83 yards and Kyrin LeBlanc, in his first game of the season, hauling in three receptions for 75 yards.
“I didn’t want to throw it more because we were trying to protect the lead,” said St. Martinville coach Vince DeRouen, whose team was ahead 12-0 at halftime.
“We also had some guys hurting up front. And we kept getting those holding calls. I wanted to stay ahead of that.”
One of those holding penalties cost Broussard a 50-yard touchdown as the Tigers, according to DeRouen, were flagged for at least 150 yards on the night.
“At times I was pleased with the defense,” DeRouen said. “We played well. At times, I was pleased with the offense. We moved the ball well. It’s just the penalties that came back to haunt us in a bad way.
“We did a better job with special teams with staying in the game and doing what we’re supposed to. We just have to do a better job of eliminating penalties and playing harder.”
Freshman tailback Steven Blanco led all rushers with 110 yards on 16 carries, while junior Mandrel Butler rushed for an 80-yard touchdown and a 2-point conversion and returned an interception for a touchdown to clinch the victory.
“He was cramping and with him trying to play both sides of the ball, he didn’t hold up as well as we thought he would,” DeRouen said of Butler, who only carried the football three times, including the 2-point conversion.
“We know he can take it to the house at any time. I was getting a little nervous, a little antsy, when Kaplan had the ball down 26-20, but Butler is supposed to make those kinds of plays. He’s been starting since he was a freshman. We expect that from him.”
LeBlanc, a 6-foot-3 junior who is also a star baseball player, has been hampered by a variety of injuries during his career.
“It was Kyrin’s first game back,” DeRouen said. “We’re proud of what he did and how he played. We’ve been waiting for him the past two and a half years.
“And Harvey is a big play waiting to happen. We’re definitely happy about what Kyrin and Harvey are doing. We just have to get the other receivers more involved, too.”
Despite falling behind 12-0 and 20-8, Kaplan (1-3, 1-1) continued to chip away at the lead. The Pirates got within 12-8 in the third quarter and later cut the lead to 26-20 on a 30-yard run by fullback Caden Campisi.
“We were playing without one of our best defensive players (end Quinton Butler) because of an issue, but I thought we had others step up,” DeRouen said.
“We missed some tackles at the end and blew some coverages at the end, but other than that, I think I’d have been pleased with the defense.”
Quinton Butler, who recorded nine sacks through the first four games, was held out for precautionary reasons after possibly being exposed to another person with COVID-19 symptoms.