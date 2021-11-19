SMSH holds jamboree; Delcambre ladies win season opener

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville Senior High boys’ basketball team held its Basketball Jamboree last Saturday, giving many local teams an opportunity to prepare themselves for the upcoming season.
David Thibodeaux 33, St. Martinville 29
The Tigers faced off against the David Thibodeaux Bulldogs in the first contest of the day, narrowly losing 33-29. For the Tigers, Jevion Scot had 16 points, Reggie Allen had 6, and Jaylon Jones had 4. The Bulldog top scorers were Kameron Nelson (8 points), Shae Plowden (8 points), and Robert Andrus (6 points).
Cecilia 40, Jeanerette 33
The second game of the night was a matchup between Jeanerette and Cecilia. Cecilia proved to be too much for the Tigers, with the game ending 40-33. Top scorers for Jeanerette were Jekeylon Ward (8 points), Tevarius Tallmore (7 points), and Kelby Guillory (6 points). For Cecilia, the top scorers were Joe Bob Wiltz (17 points), Mateo Goddison (11 points) and Daylon John (6 points).
NISH 32, St. Martinville 31
The final game was a matchup between St. Martinville and New Iberia Senior High. The Tigers, despite a strong showing early in the game, fell to the Jackets 32-31. The Tigers top scorer was Brandon Singleton (19 points). Tylen Bray (9 points), Jordan Skinner (7 points), and Quinton Cook (5 points) led the scoring for the Jackets.
Girls’ Basketball
Delcambre 49, Gueydan 12
DELCAMBRE — Amiyah Decuire single-handedly outscored Gueydan, Treasure Harris matched the Lady Bears’ 12 points and Mortaysia Carter nearly matched Gueydan’s output with 11 points as the Delcambre High School Lady Panthers swamped the Honey Bears 49-12 in a non-district basketball game Tuesday.
Decuire had a game-high 17 points. Harris and Carter each had eight rebounds and Rhen Broussard had 9 points, including a 3-pointer, and four boards.