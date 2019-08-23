ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville Senior High School’s first-string scored two touchdowns in a scrimmage Thursday against Lafayette Christian Academy at SMHS.
A month ago, senior Kyrin LeBlanc was expected to be the starting quarterback for the Tigers, but he’s still not 100 percent healthy after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Instead, head coach Vincent Derouen is working with two other signal-callers in sophomore Tanner Harrison and Bryan Wiltz, who also plays receiver.
Harrison hooked up with wide receiver Brandon Latigue on a 13-yard touchdown pass vs. LCA, which went 14-0 last year and won the select Division IV state title.
Wiltz, who spent time at quarterback and receiver, added the second score on a 20-yard keeper around the left side.
“I thought that we had a good effort,” Derouen said. “Our offensive line gave a good effort, but I didn’t like that we blew assignments.”
LCA’s first-string scored one touchdown when on a 28-yard reception by Louisiana-Lafayette commit Errol Rogers.
“Defensively, they got that touchdown on fourth down, and it was because we didn’t make the play to get off the field,” Derouen said. “We didn’t tackle well on that play.”
Wiltz, who accounted for 2,000 all-purpose yards last year, hauled in several catches and made a few nifty runs, as well.
“Brian did well,” Derouen said. “Tanner held onto the ball too long a few times when he was at quarterback, but we’re proud of how he did.”
On the second play from scrimmage, LCA had a 78-yard touchdown pass nullified by a penalty.
“We had three starting defensive backs out so hopefully, we can get them back for next week and make a good run,” Derouen said.
“We had two sophomores and a freshman at DB, but I thought they handled themselves well.”
Derouen wants to see his team get in better shape as the regular season draws near.
“We’re not exactly where we want to be,” he said. “We need to do a better job of conditioning, a better job of protecting the ball, and improve on our blocking schemes.
“Our offensive line got a little gassed at the end. We had some brain cramps and blew blocking schemes. We’re working some combinations in there, though, and it’s workable.”