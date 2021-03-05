VILLE PLATTE — Datayvious Gabriel knew that he and his teammates needed to start strong.
With COVID-19 having restricted attendance at games this season, No. 11 St. Martinville hadn’t played many games in front of a packed gym. The Tigers also hadn’t played many games on the road in a small gym packed with loud and passionate fans like the ones No. 6 Ville Platte packed into the stands on Tuesday night.
That is why it was so important for the Tigers to set the tone from tip in the Class 3A second-round playoff game.
“We knew their fans would be loud,” Gabriel said. “Some of our guys aren’t used to those fans so we knew we had to come out and play strong.”
That is exactly what St. Martinville did as it came out with a dominant first quarter, in route to a 55-41 road victory.
St. Martinville (21-9) jumped out early by utilizing its size in the post.
Tigers forward Davontre Alexander would score six points in the opening quarter, including draining a pair of free throws. Harvey Broussard meanwhile made his presence felt with his defense blocking a pair of blocked shots.
At the end of the first, St. Martinville held a 11-2 lead.
“We executed just like we did in practice,” St. Martinville coach Ihmaru Jones said. “We watched film of their other games and we thought we could execute that game plan using our bigs. The only problem is that to start the second quarter we got away from that.”
Ville Platte (19-6) climbed back into the game in the second quarter.
Tye’Wuan Byers hit a corner 3-pointer for the Bulldogs but the Tigers responded as Gabriel drained a second-chance 3-pointer.
A few minutes later, Ville Platte managed to cut the lead down to 19-14 following a contested 3-pointer by Ernest Roberts.
“We were shooting too many threes and they started coming back,” Gabriel said. “So we had to reset and go back doing what we needed to do.”
St. Martinville refocused and closed out the half with a 8-0 run. The Tigers held a 27-14 lead at halftime.
“That kind of blew our tires out a bit,” Ville Platte first-year coach Launey Coward said. “We had fought back and thought we had them. We thought we were going to finish strong but we just fell flat there.”
Ville Platte would continue to fight in the second half as the home crowd seemed to spark the Bulldogs who were only outscored by one point in the second half.
Despite the second-half effort, St. Martinville maintained its lead as it would earn a berth in the state quarterfinals. No. 11 St. Martinville will play at No. 3 Sophie B. Wright (18-7) today. Tip is set for 6 p.m.
After losing to eventual state runner-up Wossman in the quarterfinals a year ago, St. Martinville has no plans to be sent home.
“It feels good to make it back to the quarters,” said Gabriel who had a game-high 19 points. “We can’t lose this one.”