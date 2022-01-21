ST. MARTINVILLE — So much for a long layoff having an adverse affect on a team.
Despite not having played a game in 12 days, St. Martinville Senior High didn’t miss a beat as the Tigers opened District 6-3A play Tuesday with a 67-35 beat down of Abbeville.
Harvey Broussard and Jovyan Duncan each had 17 points as the Tigers moved to 16-6 overall and 1-0 in district.
“We hadn’t played in 12 days,” SMSH coach Ihmaru Jones said. “We were trying to gear up and prepare for the playoffs.
“I’m trying to keep them focused because our district is not really as strong as I would like. But we have to deal with what we have.”
Jones said his Tigers missed two games during the layoff. A game against Breaux Bridge was rescheduled for Thursday of this week and a game against Cecilia was canceled due to COVID.
“We ended up practicing and practicing and then a day off and after that they were anxious to play,” Jones said.
And while the Tigers did have a bit of a slow start against the Wildcats — they trailed 4-0 very early in the contest — it didn’t take long for St. Martinville to get back on track.
The Tigers quickly erased the deficit and led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter and held Abbeville to two points in the second quarter as the Tigers built a more than comfortable 31-12 lead at the break.
“I told them Abbeville was not a bad team and for my team to come out and do this speaks volumes,” Jones said. “They were down 30 and still playing basketball. You have to respect that and keep playing too and finish.”
Jones credited the defensive effort of his team for producing points.
“It was a slow start and then we started playing defense as we should,” Jones said “That’s what we’ve been working on the whole time — defending, defending and more defending.
“We have to play defense if we’re going to have with the power teams in Class 3A in the playoffs.”
Abbeville (6-5, 0-1) co-coach Roderick Moy said his team lost focus against SMSH.
“We played a good quarter and that’s not enough against a team like this,” Moy said. “They are a good basketball team and we didn’t play the way we wanted to play for four quarters and it showed on the scoreboard.”
Zaylen Landry led Abbeville with 11 points but no one else had more than seven points for the Wildcats.
Abbeville 60, St. Martinville 21
D’Jaiyah Levy had 22 points and Chelsea Stewart, playing her first action of the year added 14 and Abbeville stayed perfect in District 6-3A with a win over St. Martinville Tuesday.
After a sluggish first quarter, in which the Lady Wildcats led 9-6, Abbeville opened up on offense and rolled in the second quarter, outscoring SMSH 17-4 to lead 26-10 at the break and cruised in the second half to improve to 10-8 overall and 3-0 in district handing SMSH its first district loss (9-11, 2-1).
Irranne Kately led SMSH with 7 points.