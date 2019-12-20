SMSH blasts South Lafourche

ST. MARTINVILLE — Datayvious Gabriel had 25 points and Jalen Mitchell added 21 to lead the St. Martinville Senior High School boys’ basketball team to a 60-38 win over South Lafourche on Thursday.
Gabriel and Mitchell each hit three 3-point shots for the Tigers.
Harvey Broussard had 8 points for SMSH.
The Tigers led 19-6 after one quarter behind Gabriel’s 8 points and two 3-pointers, pushing that lead to 32-14 at halftime and 48-20 after three quarters.
Dante Torres had 10 points to lead the Tarpons, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Chris Calais added 7 points and Eric Thibodeaux and Isaac Calais had 6 each.