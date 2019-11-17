ST. MARTINVILLE — Datavyious Gabriel scored 15 points, nine in the first half, as St. Martinville beat New Iberia Senior High 33-28 in the St. Martinville Senior High jamboree Saturday.
Andrew Savoy had nine points and Jalen Mitchell chipped in five for the Tigers, who led 9-7 at halftime of the two half game and pulled away in the second half for the win.
NISH was led by JaQuan Latula with 14 points while Stiles Jolivet added seven points.
SMSH opens the regular season Tuesday at home against Cecilia while NISH starts play Friday at Washington-Marion.
Cecilia 47, Jeanerette 30
Avontez Ledt scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half as Cecilia outscored Jeanerette 25-10 in the second half as the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 47-30 at the St. Martinville Senior High Jamboree Saturday.
Jacoby Begnaud added eight points for Cecilia, which led 22-20 at halftime of the two half jamboree game.
Jeanerette was led by Taylor Tallmore with nine points while Richard Lumpkin had six points.
Jeanerette opens the regular season Tuesday at Abbeville