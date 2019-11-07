ST. MARTINVILLE — A share of the District 6-3A title could be on the line Friday for the St.Martinville Tigers at Crowley.
If SMHS (4-5, 2-1) and Erath both win this week, it will create a three-way tie for first place with Kaplan.
The Tigers could be catching Crowley (5-4, 1-2) at the right time. The Gents have lost two straight, including a heartbreaking loss to Erath last week that saw the Bobcats rally from behind with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Crowley’s offense is led by the senior tandem of quarterback Marquis Garrett and tailback Obediah Butler.
Garrett, a 6-foot-3, 195-pounder, has thrown for 1014 yards and 10 TDs with four interceptions. The son of former Texas A&M standout Shane Garrett is completing 61 percent of his passes.
Butler has rushed for 1,043 yards and 13 touchdowns and is averaging 8.6 yards per carry.
“We’ll have to wrap up and tackle well because they’re athletic,” SMHS head coach Vincent DeRouen said. “They have some real good athletes on offense.
“When we’re on offense, if we block upfront and let our skill people do what they’re supposed to do, we’ll be fine.”
The Tigers are coming off a 20-16 loss to Class 4A Teurlings Catholic last week.
DeRouen has been pleased with the progress made by sophomore quarterback Tanner Harrison, who has thrown for 1,060 yards and nine TDs with nine interceptions.
“We’re doing a lot of things better,” the SMHS coach said.
“We didn’t win the game Friday, but we’re doing a lot of things better offensively and defensively. Tanner Harrison played well offensively. Harvey Broussard also had a good game, and B.J. Wiltz was outstanding.”
Broussard, a freshman receiver, caught three passes for 79 yards.
Wiltz, a versatile senior, rushed for 84 yards with a TD and added 61 yards receiving.
He also completed a seven-yard TD pass.
“We’re a whole lot better on defense than we were three or four weeks ago,” DeRouen added.
“Even in practice, we’re doing a lot of things better.”